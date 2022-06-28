Christian Bale’s Batman Could Return To The Big Screen, But On One Condition

Before joining the MCU, Bale already made a big impression in the comic book movie world through The Dark Knight trilogy by playing Bruce Wayne/Batman. The critically acclaimed series of films was released from 2005-2012.

The Dark Knight was released in the same year as Marvel Studios’ Iron Man, featuring Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau.

Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson have played the role since Bale finished his run as the Caped Crusader, but Bale’s version remains a fan favorite. With Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman in Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, it’s understandable to wonder if Bale will don the cape and cowl again.

Christian Bale to reprise his role as Batman if Christopher Nolan asks

Speaking with Screen Rant, Christian Bale stated that if Christopher Nolan himself was interested in pursuing that plot, he would be open to returning to the DC universe as his iconic version of Batman. He also stated that:

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan,” Bale says. “We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.’ In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what(?) I’ve got another story to tell.’ And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

It seems like a long shot though!

The Dark Knight trilogy ended with Bale’s version of Bruce Wayne alive but in hiding. So there is an opportunity for the story to continue. However, DC and Warner Bros. are currently working on several other superhero films.

While The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Wonder Woman 3 seek to continue DC’s rocky take on a Marvel-like cinematic universe, an entirely new Batman film saga began earlier this year with Robert Pattinson.

Joker 2 is also in the works as a musical featuring Lady Gaga, complicating matters even further. However, because these films exist in a multiverse, Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan may return with another Batman movie in the future.

Meanwhile, Nolan is still hard at work on his star-studded next film, Oppenheimer, and Bale will return to the big screen next week as Gorr the God Butcher in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. To summarise, many pieces must fall into place before we can see another chapter in Nolan’s Dark Knight universe.

Most fans undoubtedly concluded Nolan’s Batman flicks with the release of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012, but in an age where actors are constantly repeating their iconic superhero roles, anything is possible.