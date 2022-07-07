Call Of The Night Anime Release Date & Where To Watch Online?

The 2022 Summer anime lists look great for anime lovers, and we’re here to talk about another upcoming anime called Call of the Night. In addition to what the anime is about, we’ll discuss the release schedule that Call of the Night will follow, along with other details.

Call of the Night is the anime adaptation of the same manga by Kotoyama, which is also featured weekly in Shonen Sunday. The anime is a romance anime with a sprinkle of supernatural elements and some exciting fantasy elements.

As for the storyline, Call of the Night follows the story of a boy dissatisfied with life and ends up quitting high school and wandering the streets during the nighttime. This is where things get interesting as Ko Yamori meets Nazuna Nanakusa, who helps him discover the joy of wandering about at night. Meanwhile, Yamori eventually discovers that Nanakusa is a vampire; however, instead of being appalled, he is attracted to her.

Call of the Night Season1 Episode 1 is titled “Know what this is about?” and is confirmed to air on Friday, July 8th, 2022, on Fuji TV. As for the release time, the anime will air at 12:55 AM JST. Furthermore, the release time for the anime will differ in other regions of the world owing to the different time zones.

Pacific Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM Central Time: 12:00 PM

Eastern Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM UK Time: 6:00 PM

6:00 PM Indian Time: 10:30 PM

Since most fans will be streaming the anime online, Call of the Night will be available to stream online after about 1 hour on Fuji TV. Furthermore, the anime will exclusively be available to watch on HIDIVE. We’re sure many fans would not have heard about the streaming platform since it’s relatively new; however, it has all the features you’d expect from a good streaming platform.

As for the English dub of Call of the Night, there’s no information. Meanwhile, we’ll make sure to update the article or curate a new one in case any new information comes up.