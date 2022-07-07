GPD Win Max 2 Announced: Will It Usurp Steam Deck?

A handheld gaming laptop sounds confusing, doesn’t it? How will it work, and what will it look like? Look no further than Shenzhen GPD’s Win Max 2, which is stealing the spotlight from Valve and Nintendo.

The best part is you do not have to pay money to hop onto a waiting list to purchase this powerhouse.

GPD Win Max 2: Specifications

The Win Max 2 is not marketed as a ‘handheld console‘ but a laptop that works as a gaming machine. It also comes packed with two magnetic covers that you can use to hide its embedded controllers.

The device is different from anything we have ever seen due to its unique and clamshell laptop design. The ‘laptop,’ yes, laptop, can fit into your two hands for gaming. It comes with two thumbsticks, a direction pad, and four command keys.

The Win Max 2 features a 10.1-inch screen, which pops out of the device due to the ultra-thin bezels, and has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 at 299 PPI. The Gorilla Glass offers protection against drops and cracks, and the touchscreen display is a cherry on the top.

Image: GPD

The ‘gaming’ machine is powered by AMD’s newest eight-core Ryzen 7 6800U processor and Radeon 680M graphics. You can pick between 32 GB and 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB to 2 TB of SSD storage. But, let’s not forget it is also a laptop at the end of the day, so it has all the proper ports, like the HDMI 2.1, USB Type-C, and USB Type-A ports. To facilitate artists, the device is compatible with styluses. Similarly, it has a large turbofan for cooling and a heat monitoring system to control fan speed.

GPD has incorporated Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, surround-sound speakers, a dual vibration motor, an ultrawide webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a 67-watt-hour battery. The company has released an Intel variant of the GPD Win Max 2, which comes with a 12th gen 12-core i7 processor. While the Iris XE isn’t as power-efficient, it better handles the 4K games and performs top-quality.

When will it go on sale?

If all the talk has excited you, you may want to be a little patient as the GPD Win Max 2 is not on sale everywhere yet. GPD is crowdfunding for the production and hopes to reach at least $20,000.