“Blue Lock” Anime New Trailer Reveals Release Date

“Blue Lock” is a popular soccer manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura. The manga is currently on its way to a well-deserved anime adaptation, and fans cannot wait to experience this exciting new series.

And just to give you an idea of what’s to come, the creators have released a brand new trailer for their upcoming anime. The promo also reveals the exact release date for the series as well. So if you’d like to know all that and more, then keep reading.

“Blue Lock” Anime Trailer

The trailer talks a bit about the plot, then we get to see a few more characters who will be joining the program. After some talking, the promo kicks into high gear and we get to see a bit of that intense soccer action we hope is there throughout this show.

Also, we get to hear a bit of the opening song “Chaos ga Kiwamaru” (Chaos Reigns) by Unison Square Garden as well.

What is ‘Blue Lock’ about?

It is after the 2018 World Cup that our story takes place. Japan had a disastrous run and the football association wants to do something about it. So they hire Jinpachi Ego, an enigmatic coach, and task him with getting Japan a World Cup. Jinpachi believes what holds Japan back is an egoistic striker who’s hungry for goals.

So he creates the “Blue Lock” program. In it, 300 of the best high school strikers will be taken to a prison-like facility. One of them will become the Japan Football Team striker. But the other youngsters will be banned from the team forever. And thus an exciting tale of soccer and broken dreams will begin.

The anime is set to premiere on October 8, 2022. And just like most big name anime, this one be available to watch worldwide on Crunchyroll.