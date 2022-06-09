Android 13 Reaches Platform Stability With Beta 3 Update

After four months of developer previews and beta updates, Android 13 has finally reached platform stability with the latest Beta 3 update, seeding on Pixel devices, starting from Pixel 4 to the latest Pixel 6 series. The term “Platform Stability” is more important for developers than the testers, for starters.

Platform stability means all the APIs have been finalized, and developers can start working on making their apps Android 13 compatible.

Android 13 Beta 3 Features: What’s New?

The latest update doesn’t add new features but squashes some bugs and improves select features.

The battery widget can go smaller.

New UI for setting up fingerprint on Pixel 6/Pro.

Pixel launcher web search.

Wider and thicker navigation bar.

New pill-shaped buttons in some places.

What are your thoughts about Android 13? Are you happy with the number of features Google has added so far? Let us know in the comments section below. If you want to try out Android 13, here’s how to enroll in the same.