Is It Possible To Watch Locke & Key Season 3 For Free Online?

Ever since its initial release back in 2020, Locke & Key has been one of the most famous shows in its genre. So much so that Locke & Key season 3 was announced in 2020 itself. But the release date of the show wasn’t confirmed.

Now, we are closer than ever to the release of the third and final season of the series. In this season, fans will get answers to several huge questions. Keeping that in mind, we will discuss the release details of the series in this article.

But before starting, feel free to check our guide on Locke & Key season 2. It’ll help you in refreshing your memory prior to heading towards the final season of the series.

Image credit: Netflix

Like many other amazing shows, Locke & Key is a Netflix original. This means you can watch the show exclusively on Netflix. As for its release date, the show’s final season is arriving on August 10, 2022.

Moreover, the show will release online globally at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. For other regions, you can take a look at our detailed guide on the Netflix release time schedule.

Can I watch Locke & Key season 3 for free online?

Since the show is under the banner of Netflix, you cannot stream it for free. The popular streaming service has long discontinued its free trial offer, which helped new users to watch shows/movies for free on Netflix.

Thankfully, there are a few companies providing exciting offers. You can use these offers to get a free subscription to Netflix.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This is it for this article. What are your thoughts on it? Feel free to share them in the comments section below.