Chainsaw Man Episode 1 Release Time | Where To Watch

Chainsaw Man anime is all set to release, and in this article, we’ll be sharing the information about the release schedule of episode 1 and where you can watch it. While the fans are already hyped for the anime’s release; with Mappa dropping a preview for Chainsaw Man episode 1, we know how the animation for the anime looks.

Based on the record-breaking manga of the same name by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the anime will feature Denji and the pet chainsaw devil Pochita leading the series. While Chainsaw Man manga came out in 2018 in Shueisha’s shōnen manga magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump, the anime will start streaming on Crunchyroll. And without wasting any further time, let’s get straight to the release schedule of Chainsaw Man episode 1.

Chainsaw Man Episode 1 release time

The first episode of Mappa’s Chainsaw Man is due to release on Tuesday, October 11th, on Crunchyroll. Fans who do not have a premium subscription to Crunchyroll can avail the 14-day trial period, which gives access to the entire library of anime on Crunchyroll.

As for the release time, Chainsaw Man episode 1 will release at 9 AM PT. As for other regions around the world, here is the release time for episode 1 for different time zones.

Central Daylight Time: 11:00 AM CT

Eastern Daylight Time: 12:00 PM ET

British Summer Time: 5:00 PM BST

Central European Summer Time: 6:00 PM CEST

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM IST

Australian Time: 3:00 AM AEST (Sunday, October 12th)

There you have it, the release date and time for the first episode of Chainsaw Man. Furthermore, here’s the preview for the upcoming episode, in case you haven’t watched it.

While the 15-second preview has fans hyped up for the anime, we can’t begin to imagine what the anime has in store for us. Not to mention that Chainsaw Man has been the most awaited anime of the Fall 2022 season.