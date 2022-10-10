Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date & Time

With the anime’s return for season 3, fans are hyped up for another episode of Mob Psycho 100. While the first episode of season 3 started off the anime on a brilliant start, fans are now looking up to the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll be sharing the release date and time of Mob Psycho 100 season 3, episode 2.

Moreover, the good news for anime fans is that the month is filled with amazing anime; from Chainsaw Man to Bleach to Spy x Family and Mob Psycho 100, anime fans have much content to look forward to. However, in this weekly article, let’s discover when Mob Psycho 100 S3 episode 2 will be released online.

With the new season, there’s a new member at the Spirits and Such consultation office. Furthermore, episode 2 is titled “Yokai Hunter Amakusa Haruaki Appears! The Threat of a Hundred Demons!!” and will be released on Wednesday, October 12th.

As for Mob Psycho 100 season 3 episode 2 release time, the episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll at 9 AM PT. As with the other weekly guides, this, too, will include the release timings of different regions.

Eastern Time: 12 PM ET

12 PM ET British Time: 5 PM BST

5 PM BST European Time: 6 PM CEST

6 PM CEST India Time: 9:30 PM IST

9:30 PM IST Philippine Time: 12 AM PHT

12 AM PHT Australia Central Daylight Time: 2:30 AM ACDT

What to expect from Mob Psycho 100 S3 episode 2?

The first episode of the third season of Mb Psycho 100 ended with a bang, with Mob’s street level rising faster than usual. Toward the end of the episode, we saw his stress level going to 18%. Furthermore, as for the upcoming episodes, fans can expect more from the Career Path Survey arc of the anime series. This further implies that we’ll see further expansion in Mob’s stress levels. All in all, we sure can expect more hilarious events from the coming episodes, with Arataka and Mob going after the spirits.