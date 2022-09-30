My Hero Academia Season 6 Release Schedule: Is Free Streaming Possible?

The summer anime season was full of amazing anime across all genres. But it is over now, and fans are now waiting to see what the fall season has in store for them. Today, our focus will be on one of the better new generation anime in My Hero Academia season 6.

My Hero had an immense fan following in the first few seasons of the anime. However, with time, fans seemingly started to lose interest in it. In fact, many haven’t even watched season 5 of the anime because it became a tad bit too boring.

Fortunately, season 6 will animate some of the best moments in the manga. It will mainly focus on the Paranormal Liberation War arc. The promises to feature a lot of action along with meaningful character development.

After months of waiting, the new season of the anime is all set to arrive on October 01, 2022. It is rumored to be airing in Japan at 5:30 PM JST. Obviously, other regions will get their hands on it at different times, such as 2:30 AM PT/5:30 AM ET/3:00 PM IST.

If you are living in Japan, you can simply rely on TV networks to watch it. But for international anime fans, Crunchyroll will be your go-to platform to watch the anime online legally.

Can I watch My Hero Academia season 6 for free online?

Unfortunately, if you are looking for a legal way to stream anime online for free, then Crunchyroll is not your cup of tea. The website may have the biggest anime library out there, but it comes at a cost.

How many episodes will be there in My Hero Academia season 6?

It has been confirmed that the anime will run in two consecutive cours. So you can expect the sixth season to have 24 or 25 episodes before it finishes airing.

This is it from our end for this article. What are your expectations from the MHA's new season? Let us know your views in the comments section below.