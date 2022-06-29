11 Best Websites To Watch English Dubbed Anime In 2022

Most anime fans have adapted to watching subbed anime over the years. However, if you’re new to anime, it can be a little overwhelming to focus on visuals and text simultaneously. Although we’d recommend sticking to subbed anime for a better emotional experience, if you like dubbed anime better, here are some of the best websites where you can watch English dubbed anime in 2022.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

For starters, the meaning of “Anime” is Japanese animations. It’s a Japanese term derived from the English word “Animation.” There are several paid and free dubbed anime apps and websites where you can watch your favorite Anime in English. Below is the list of the best websites where you can watch English-dubbed anime.

11 Best Websites To Watch English Dubbed Anime

Legal Anime Sites:

Below are some websites where you can watch English dubbed anime in 2022. All of them are legal ways to stream anime online. Therefore, you can rest assured that these dubbed anime sites are free of redirect ads and potentially harmful elements, which is not always the case with illegal alternatives mentioned below.

1. Netflix- Watch English Dubbed Anime

Fossbytes

Netflix is, without a doubt, one of the best websites where you can watch English dubbed anime in 2022. That’s because it’s the only legal anime streaming website available in multiple countries.

Find your dream job

However, the catalog is weak, and you will find several shows either missing or not having a dubbed version. The platform features Hunter X Hunter Dub, Full Metal Alchemist Dub, Demon Slayer Dub, and several other popular dubbed anime.

2. Funimation

Fossbytes

Funimation is one of the most popular websites to watch free English dubbed anime. The platform specializes in dubbed anime, and therefore, you can watch dubs of many of your favorite anime for free. Unlike Netflix, this dubbed anime site has a huge catalog.

However, one big problem with Funimation is that it is only available in a few countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. You can, of course, bypass geolocation restrictions with the help of a VPN. We also have a list of the best free VPNs if you are determined to watch dubbed anime for free.

While some dubbed anime on Funimation is free to watch, others require you to pay for its subscription.

3. Crunchyroll

Fossbytes

When we talk about the best websites to watch free English dubbed anime, Crunchyroll is not far behind. The website is the biggest anime streaming platform, with over 1,200 anime shows and more shows added daily.

For people who don’t know, yes! Crunchyroll does have English dubs. However, if we have to compare, the platform has less dubbed anime compared to other websites. That being said, it’s the only legal English dubbed anime site where you can watch dub anime for free (with ads).

While the anime website can be viewed from anywhere, the content is only available in a handful of countries.

4. Amazon Prime

Fossbytes

Like Netflix, the best thing about Amazon Prime is that it is widely available. However, it is also one of the anime sites with very few anime.

There are even fewer English dubbed anime on the website. Still, if you have subscribed to Amazon Prime, you might as well check if any of your favorite anime English dub is available on the platform.

5. AnimeLab

Fossbytes

AnimeLab is one of the best websites to watch English dubbed anime in 2022. Sadly, the dubbed anime website is only available in Australia and New Zealand. However, you can use a good VPN to watch anime online.

Not long ago, Funimation closed down its service in Australia and merged with AnimeLab, bringing more than 200 new dubbed anime to the site. But soon, the service will be merged with FunimationNow, the brand’s global streaming service.

AnimeLab features dubs of several popular and new anime, such as “Attack of Titan: The Final Season,” “That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime,” and more. Yes, you read that right. Dubbed anime titles are weird indeed.

While you can watch anime online for free on AnimeLab (with ads), the dubbed content can only be viewed after paying for a monthly or yearly subscription.

Illegal Dubbed Anime Sites Important: Below are some websites that users often use to watch free English dubbed anime. However, note that these free dubbed anime websites contain pirated anime content. Therefore we don’t recommend using these free anime websites to watch anime online. We are only listing these dubbed anime websites due to their popularity and for educational purposes.

6. GoGoanime- Watch English Dubbed Anime

Fossbytes

Gogoanime is another free dubbed anime website where you can watch anime online and download shows as well.

The content on this dubbed anime website is available in multiple video quality. The website also provides a schedule on when an anime’s English dub will air next.

7. Aniflix

Fossbytes

Are you upset because Netflix doesn’t have the dub of your favorite anime? Fear not because we have something in store for you. Meet Aniflix, an open-source anime project that has existed for quite some time now. One of the best things about Aniflix is its Netflix-like UI and no ads.

Another great thing about the UI is that you don’t need to search for the dubbed version of an anime. All you need to do is click on the anime you want to watch and toggle on the “Watch dubbed” toggle right below the video player.

8. 9Anime

Fossbytes

9Anime is one of the most popular websites to watch anime online. It features a huge catalog where you can find older and rare shows and has a ton of free English dubbed anime.

The dubbed anime website allows streaming only in 720p and 1080p, so people with slower internet may face issues while watching anime online. You will also find pop-up ads on the website, which can sometimes be annoying. But if you want to watch English dubbed anime for free, you can go to 9Anime.

9. Animefever

Fossbytes

If you want to watch free dubbed anime in 2022 without being bothered by ads and a cluttered interface, you can visit JustAnime.

The website features a Netflix-like design and has all the latest and most popular English dubbed anime. You can explore anime by genre, status, type, and parental rating. Animefever also has an Android and iOS app; however, the latter is in the beta stage.

This dubbed anime website offering free English dubbed is quite popular among anime users.

10. AniMixPlay

Fossbytes

AniMixPlay is another free website to watch English dubbed anime for free. The website features an easy-to-use interface and an internal player that works without hassle.

There are no ads on the website, and it has all the latest anime. You can also choose between multiple stream types and use the one that works best for you. You can also check out the anime scheduled for release dates on this free dubbed anime site.

11. AnimeFrenzy

Fossbytes

If you still haven’t decided where to watch anime for free, then this anime dubbed website might interest you.

Unlike other anime sites, new anime are listed one after the other in the queue on AnimeFrenzy. There is a Dubbed section with all the new and old dubbed anime. You can sort anime based on genre, status, year, and type.

The website looks a little messy with too much content on the webpage. On the bright side, you won’t face redirect ads while using the media player.

Pick The Best English Dubbed Anime Websites

So these were some of the best websites to watch English dubbed anime for free. We mentioned both the popular legal and illegal sources. However, once again, we would like to remind you of the risks involved in using illegal websites and therefore recommend you to use the legal sites to watch anime online.

Anime Dub FAQs