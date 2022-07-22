10 Anime Streaming Apps For Android & iOS To Watch Anime In 2022

With each passing day, the number of anime watchers is increasing at a rampant rate. People are continuously looking for new ways to watch anime online. Some prefer tuning to anime streaming sites and watching anime on a PC, while others prefer using anime streaming apps on their Android and iPhone.

If we were to compare, anime apps are certainly a better option, especially if you are watching anime on a smartphone. In this article, we will talk about the best anime streaming apps that you can download on your Android device.

10 Best Anime Streaming Apps In 2022

S.no App Platform 1 Crunchyroll All platforms 2 Funimation All platforms 3 Netflix All platforms 4 YouTube All platforms 5 AnimeLab Android and iOS 6 Amazon Prime All platforms 7 AnimeFox Android 8 AniMixPlay Android 9 VRV All platforms 10 Retro Crush All platforms

1. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is one of the best anime streaming apps for Android. It has a vast catalog, from all the latest anime to the classics.

The Android app features an intuitive UI that helps you easily tune in to your favorite anime. You can create a watchlist and even watch shows offline. However, you will need to buy the premium to get this feature. High-definition streaming is locked for free users.

One big problem with Crunchyroll is that you will get a lot of ads while watching an episode. Moreover, the app is not available in several countries. But you can still get the app from a third-party app store such as APKMirror.

Google Play Store Rating: 3.6

Downloads: More than 50 million

2. Funimation

If you want to watch English dubbed anime, then Funimation will suit you best. The anime streaming app features a lot of dubbed anime, and some of the older ones directly came from Crunchyroll.

Of course, the catalog is not as extensive as you would find in, say, Crunchyroll. That said, users can watch all the latest anime on this anime app. Like Funimation’s website, you will see ads while watching anime for free.

One big problem with Funimation is that the app has a lot of bugs. For instance, often, the episode won’t move beyond the loading screen. Another common issue with the app is that it sometimes crashes when you switch between dubs. Lastly, the app is only available in a handful of countries.

Google Play Store Rating: 3.6

Downloads: More than 10 million

3. Netflix

If you want to stream anime on your smartphone, then Netflix is one of the best anime streaming apps you can use.

Although Netflix is not free, it is available in most countries which cannot be said of the other anime apps here. You might be surprised to see Netflix’s huge anime catalog, and in fact, it’s one of the best websites to watch English-dubbed anime.

Other than the easy-to-use UI, Netflix has many features such as the option to download episodes, watch videos in the highest quality, cross-platform support, and more.

Google Play Store Rating: 4.3

Downloads: More than 1 billion

4. YouTube (Free Anime streaming)

YouTube is another great app for streaming anime. There are many official YouTube channels that upload entire seasons of popular anime series to promote the industry.

You can even watch mainstream anime shows such as One-Punch Man, Spy x Family, Tokyo Revengers, and more. You can watch these shows for free on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

You can also watch popular Chinese animation shows on Billibili and Tencent Video Animation. There’s also Ani-One Asia which uploads many popular anime shows for free and even offers a membership to unlock more exclusive content on YouTube.

The following are some of the best YouTube channels where you can watch anime online for free.

5. AnimeLab

AnimeLab features a clean and intuitive interface where you can easily find the anime of your choice.

The app allows you to watch anime for free. However, the streaming quality will be capped to 480p in the free version, and the episodes will have ads. Also, you can only access a limited number of anime in the free version.

The anime streaming app also supports offline playback. Other than that, you can cast anime on your TV via Chromecast. Unfortunately, the anime streaming app is only available in Australia and New Zealand.

Google Play Store Rating: 4.9

Downloads: More than 500 thousand

6. Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is another excellent anime streaming app for anime watchers. While the app is available worldwide, the only problem with Amazon Prime is that it doesn’t have a lot of anime.

You will still get some good ones, such as Vinland Saga, Psycho-Pass, Hunter X Hunter, and more.

Like Netflix, you will first need a Prime subscription to watch an anime series. We wouldn’t recommend paying for it unless you are getting it cheaper or you will be watching other Prime TV shows as well.

Google Play Store Rating: 4.3

Downloads: More than 100 million

7. AnimeFox

AnimeFox is a free anime streaming site where you can find almost all the latest and old anime. The interface is intuitive, and you can easily find the anime you are looking for.

You can sort anime by genre, airing status, and ranking. There is also a different section for TV series and movies. You can favorite your anime as well, which you can view in a separate tab.

The video player works pretty smoothly as well. However, one significant disadvantage of the AnimeFox streaming app is that it is loaded with ads. Most of them are full-screen and last for about a minimum of 5 seconds before you can skip them.

Google Play Store Rating: 4.6

Downloads: More than 100 million

8. AniMixPlay

Last on our list is AniMixPlay. The anime streaming app is unavailable on the Google Play Store. That said, you can download the APK file from the link below.

If you have visited the AniMixPlay website, you will notice that its Android app follows the same interface —tightly packed with too many elements on the screen. On the bright side, the app works as smoothly as the website.

You can stream the anime episodes from different sources on the media player. There is even the option to download anime, redirecting you to a different site. The best part about the app is that there are no ads.

Overall, AniMixPlay is a wonderful anime streaming app; that you should consider installing.

9. VRV

VRV is an OTT streaming service that also has a lot of anime content. It is owned by Crunchyroll and run by Sony (two of the biggest companies in the industry). The service targets many large fandoms such as anime and gaming.

Some of its content can be streamed for free while the rest requires a subscription. Unfortunately, the service is only available in the United States. However, you can access it through a VPN.

Google Play Store Rating: 3.2

Downloads: More than one million

Retro Crush (classic anime streaming)

Retro Crush is the perfect streaming app for those who love old and classic anime series. There is a whole catalog of old anime on this app that users can watch for free. The only problem is that they have to make an account and sign up as a user.

The app also has a live stream of old anime shows playing 24/7. The premium version of the app can also remove the ads for an uninterrupted binge session.

Google Play Store Rating: 3.8

Downloads: More than 50 thousand

Best Anime Streaming Apps [FAQ]

1. Which app should I use to watch anime? You can use the Android apps of Crunchyroll, Funimation, AnimeLab, etc, to watch anime. 2. Is the Anime Fox App legal? No. The Anime Fox app is not legal since it includes copyrighted anime content. 3. Are Anime Streaming Apps free? Most anime streaming apps are free to use; however, they will throw ads at the start of an episode or in the middle.

So these are some of the best anime streaming apps that you can watch anime for free. Did you find this article helpful? Let me know in the comments down below.