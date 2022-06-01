Ranking The 7 Best Far Cry Games [2022]

Ubisoft’s most extensive and long-running franchise Far Cry has lots of games under its banner, but what happens when you decide to revisit them all. Do you wonder which Far Cry game is the best and which Far Cry game you hated the most? Well, that’s what we’re here to find out; in this article, we’ll be ranking the best Far Cry games from the entire franchise.

While Far Cry 6 is the latest in Ubisoft’s open-world franchises, the Far Cry franchise had humble beginnings in 2004. For those unaware, the first Far Cry game was developed and released by Crytek; the game was a hit. Later, Crytek moved to Crysis, and Ubisoft bought the rights to develop more Far Cry games and develop it into the long-running franchise it is today.

It has now been more than 15 years, and Ubisoft is still making Far Cry games with stunning visuals and big open worlds; and in the process, making the Far Cry franchise a popular one. As for the best Far Cry games, let us take a look.

7 Best Far Cry Games

7. Far Cry New Dawn

A post-apocalyptic sequel to Far Cry 5, New Dawn is a vibrant entry in the series with popping neon pink, red, and orange all over the game. While the game’s characters might not be able to make an impact as its predecessor, Far Cry New Dawn is in its genre. And while we appreciate Ubisoft for doing what it did to the game, some spaces are left unfilled.

Meanwhile, what New Dawn makes up for the shortcomings is its short missions and more focus on core mechanics; the game is a good play. With its colorful environment and a variety of good weapons to play from, not to mention the enjoyable shooting, we think New Dawn deserves a spot on the list.

6. Far Cry Primal

First off, let’s consider how Far Cry Primal performed and how the fans received this entry in the series. However, it’s essential to note that Far Cry Primal took a different approach and Ubisoft did something bold by launching Far Cry Primal. The game was unlike anything that the franchise brought forward with the previous games; Ubisoft was bold enough to experiment with the long-running Far Cry franchise, and the game deserves a spot on this list of some of the best Far Cry games so far.

5. Far Cry 2

While many of the series fans hate Far Cry 2, we think otherwise. Moreover, Far Cry 2 is arguably the most underrated game on the Far Cry franchise’s release log. Meanwhile, part of the hate is due to the fact that Far Cry 2 was the first game developed by Ubisoft when it took the baton from Crytek, the original developer of Far Cry.

While much has been said about the game in the past decade since it was launched, from the malaria-infected player to the occasional gun jamming in war-torn Africa, Far Cry 2 is surely ambitious, and we love it for that. Hence, taking a spot on the list featuring the best games the Far Cry series has produced.

4. Far Cry Blood Dragon

This 2013 Far Cry title is everything you’d expect from a weird DLC; however, it’s not one, but rather a spinoff and a silly one in the history of spinoffs. You can’t complain when you get your hands on Far Cry Blood Dragon. Moreover, the game is a tribute to the 80s sci-fi neon dunked movies. At the same time, Blood Dragon is arguably the best video game adaptation of the 80s sci-fi era.

And while the campaign is rather short, it makes up for the weirdest experience it gives the players. Meanwhile, Far Cry Blood Dragon also featured some of the coolest and weirdest weapons ever introduced in the whole series; even so, earning itself the title of one of the best Far Cry games ever made.

3. Far Cry 4

If you loved Far Cry 3 and, for some reason, haven’t played Far Cry 4, you’re missing a ton. The game that cemented Far Cry’s commitment to cuckoo villains, Far Cry 4 is everything that Far Cry 3 is, and while it tries to build upon its predecessor, it does a fairly good job at that. Learning from the previous title, Ubisoft knew what they wanted to give the players with Far Cry 4, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The game is set in an imaginary war-torn Himalayan country, whose rules don’t take much kindness to your presence. And while the villain isn’t as memorable as Far Cry 3’s Vaas, Pagan Min does a great job of binding the story together. Along with the game’s multiplayer mode, Far Cry 4 is as good a play as it was back when the game came out.

2. Far Cry 6

The latest entry in the Far Cry franchise, Far Cry 6, is overall a great game, with some stunning visuals and out-of-the-box unreal weapons; the game gives you a pet alligator. The game surely builds on the years of Far Cry’s foolproof formula. Far Cry 6 takes us to Yara, a place inspired by Cuba, and tells the story of an authoritarian regime by the dictator played by none other than Giancarlo Esposito. The center of it all is the player, Dani Rojas.

Meanwhile, Far Cry 6 doesn’t seem to shy away from all the weirdness the franchise has built since its initial days. From pet crocodiles to crocodiles in shirts to a record launcher gun, Far Cry 6 has its fair share of offbeat elements that do make this game a great play and hence one of the best Far Cry games made.

1. Far Cry 3

There’s no arguing that Far Cry 3 is the shining gem in the crown of the series. This game has every ingredient needed to make a great and memorable game. Of course, at the same time, who can forget Vaas, the iconic villain from Far Cry 3. Meanwhile, as opposed to what many might remember, there’s more to Far Cry 3 than just the craziest villain in the entire series.

From gorgeous landscapes to fantastic shooting to a great implementation of stealth tactics, Far Cry 3 is everything you want it to be. In addition, it doesn’t surprise us and the fans that Far Cry 3 has set benchmarks for the series, inspiring future games in the series. Lastly, while Far Cry 3 almost perfected the series, it surely set a tough example for the upcoming games in the series; however, it still remains the best Far Cry game ever produced by Ubisoft.

Best Far Cry Games: Wrapping up

We have concluded the best Far Cry games the series has produced till now. While some of our readers are sure not to agree with some of the choices we made in this list, we’re happy to consider what the fans believe to be the best Far Cry games, in their opinion. As for the other Far Cry titles, we’d like to mention that apart from the ones on the list, our favorites are Far Cry 5, Far Cry Instincts: Predator, and Far Cry Instincts.