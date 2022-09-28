7 Best Weapons For Candace In Genshin Impact: F2P-Friendly Guide

Genshin Impact recently introduced two new characters—Cyno and Candace. Both are from the Great Red Sand, the desert region in Sumeru, and will be playable in 3.1. Candace looks like the most popular character in 3.1 thanks to her design and play style. If you’ve already pulled for her, in this article, let’s look at some of the best weapons/polearms for Candace in Genshin Impact.

Candace is a four-star Polearm user with a Hydro vision. She’s the first Polearm character in the game with a Hydro vision. Apart from a weapon, she also wields a physical shield to protect herself from enemy attacks.

What makes a weapon good for Candace?

Candace’s HP determines the amount of damage your other party members are going to inflict. Hence, the best way to use her is as a support unit. However, if you’re feeling too adventurous, you can still run her as a sub-DPS or main DPS. While most of the weapons on this list focus on ER to support Candace, there are a couple that would help you make a great DPS candace. That said, it is important to remember that you’ll need Sands and Goblets with HP to build Candace into an extraordinary support character.

7 best weapons for Candace in Genshin Impact

Before we get started, you should know that Candace is mostly a support character, and her HP will determine the value you’ll be able to get out of her. Besides that, she has a 9 seconds cooldown for her elemental skill and a 15-second cooldown for her elemental burst with a 60 energy cost to recharge. Hence it is recommended to use a polearm weapon that can both recharger her burst quickly and deal massive amounts of damage. Here are all the polearms that can do that.

If you want to build her as a pure DPS or support, we’ll have the recommended artifact sets linked after the list.

1. Prototype Starglitter

Prototype Starglitter is a free craftable weapon in Genshin Impact. The main stat of this polearm is, you guessed it, Energy Recharge, which could be very useful for Candace. The weapon also has an interesting passive called Magic Affinity. After using an Elemental Skill, it increases Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 8% for 12s (Max 2 stacks).

While the charged attack damage could be useless, Candace infuses Hydro in her weapon after activating her elemental burst, so the 8% attack damage at R1 (R for refinement) could definitely come in handy and make her one of the best support characters. Since it is a craftable weapon, you can increase the damage of the same by R5’ing it.

2. Dragon’s Bane

Dragon’s Bane’s primary stat scales off Elemental Mastery (Max 221), but the main selling point of the same for Candace lies in its passive. For starters, its passive increases the damage to enemies affected by Pyro or Hydro by 20% (36% at R5). This makes Dragon’s Bane one of the finest options for a sub-DPS Candace. Also, thanks to the elemental mastery, damage from the Bloom reaction will be elevated to a significant degree.

However, the catch is (pun intended) after equipping Dragon’s Bane, you’ll need to focus on improving Energy Recharge to get the most value out of her.

3. Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance is an average Polearm option for Candace. Like Prototype Starglitter, its stat scales off Energy Recharge, and its passive generates elemental particles that restore 6 energy once every 10.5 seconds when Candace crits. This, coupled with ER, makes it one of the most viable options for Candance provided you have a good Crit Rate stat on her.

Favonius Lance, coupled with good HP% artifacts, should make Candace one of the best support characters in the game.

4. Missive Windspear

Missive Windspear is a limited event free polearm weapon that can be obtained in the Ballads and Brews event in version 3.1. The main stat of this weapon scales off Attack percentage, but the main highlight is its passive.

For starters, within 10s after an Elemental Reaction is triggered, the attack is increased by 12%, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 48. This will make her a great sub-DPS or even support, depending on her HP scaling. Overall, Missive Windspear is easily one of the best weapons for Candace.

5. Skyward Spine

Skyward Spine isn’t precisely a F2P option, but most people who’ve tried pulling on the limited weapon banner may have lost their 50:50s and got the Skyward Spine. Its primary stat scales off, you guessed it, Energy Recharge, and its passive, at R1, increases Crit Rate by 8% and attack speed by 12%.

Additionally, normal and charged attacks on enemies have a 50% chance of triggering a “vacuum blade” that deals 40% damage. Mind you, the numbers for the passive mentioned are when the weapon is at refinement one. The max energy recharge of Skyward Spine is 36.8% which would make Candace a great support character.

6. Staff of Homa

AKA Hu Tao’s signature weapon, AKA Staff of Homeless, Staff of Homa, still remains one of the best polearms/weapons to equip on characters you want to use as DPS’. And that’s because the primary stat, when the weapon is maxed out, gives a character a massive Crit Damage of 66.2%.

But if Candace is meant to be a support character, why bother with all the Crit Damage, right? Well, that’s where Homa’s passive comes in. For starters, it grants an additional 20% HPand attack bonus based on 0.8% of the wielder’s Max HP. Additionally, if the HP of the character falls below 50%, Homa grants an additional attack bonus of 1% of Max HP.

For a character like Candace, whose value lies in their HP, Staff of Homa is, if not, one of the best options for building a DPS Candace

7. Black Tassel

Do not underestimate this three-star option for Candace. While its passive might be completely useless (increases damage against slimes), its main stat scales off HP% (47% max). This is great for Candace since she gives an attack buff depending on her HP.

It’s also very easy to obtain. Chances are, you already have lots of copies of the same lying in inventory. Overall, it is one of the best weapon options for Candace in Genshin Impact.

Conclusion: Best weapons for Candace

As much as I’d love to run her as my main DPS replacing Ganyu, Candace’s attack is heavily lacking, and I won’t be able to do it unless I heavily invest time farming artifacts for her. That said, she could be a very good support character, thanks to the attack buffs based on her HP. I would probably run her as a sub-DPS with Dragon’s Bane. However, for pure support, Favonius Lance, Black Tassle, and Prototype Starglitter are great options.

If you’re also pulling for Venti, here are some of the best weapons for him, again, F2P friendly. We understand the pain of being a F2P.