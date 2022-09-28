Grounded Gets Cracked For PC On Release

Grounded is a survival game reminiscent of the classic movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. In the game, you play as a kid shrunk to the size of an ant, who must survive the dangers of their backyard. However, pirate groups have cracked Grounded for PCs on its release date.

Pirate groups have also cracked many popular AAA games in recent months. These games include notable titles like NBA 2K23, Saints Row Reboot, Dying Light 2, and more. For more information, here’s a list of all Denuvo games cracked by pirate groups.

Grounded Cracked

Grounded initially came out on PC and Xbox consoles in early access in July 2020. The game recently came out of early access on September 27, 2022. However, Grounded was cracked by a notable pirate known as Elamigos just hours after its release.

The game didn’t have any DRM protection and was cracked by pirate groups using a steam emulator by CODEX. Repackers like Fitgirl are now looking to release a repacked version of the game. Fitgirl has previously repacked many cracked versions of games just like Grounded.

Some of her most popular repacks include games like Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners, Spider-Man Remastered, Diablo 2 Resurrected, Stray, Forza Horizon 5, and more.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Grounded is a survival-focused game with a unique twist on its setting. Players step into the shoes of Max, Willow, Pete, or Hoops and must survive the dangers of their backyard. In the game, players will fight many different insects, such as spiders, bees, dust mites, and ladybugs.

The game can be played solo or in a four-player co-op mode to improve your chances of survival. We recommend checking out Grounded on Steam instead of pirating the cracked version of the game.

Disclaimer: Fossbytes does not support piracy and advises users not to break copyright laws. This article is only for educational purposes.