“Baki Hanma” Season 2 Has Been Announced

“Baki Hanma” is the sequel series to the popular Baki Netflix anime. When it comes to anime on Netflix, this action-fighting series is undoubtedly the platform’s best. We’re reporting on this awesome announcement made by the streaming giant.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

That announcement is for the next season of the current ongoing adaptation of the manga. Netflix announced season 2 along with visuals of the upcoming anime as well. You can check them out down below.

‘Baki Hanma’ Season 2 announcement

get hyped for Season 2 of Baki Hanma!

🥊🥊

¡Prepárense para la 2ª temporada de Baki Hanma! pic.twitter.com/dEwePvV1MC — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) March 24, 2022

The announcement simply had the caption “get hyped for Season 2 of Baki Hanma!” with no release date or release window. But we do get some new visuals of the anime. It shows known characters like Baki and Yujiro and shows off the extremely important character “Pickle” as well.

While talking about Netflix anime, we also have to mention “Kengan Ashura.” It is another brilliant fighting anime produced by Netflix. It also had its season 2 announced recently and is worth checking out if you’re a fan of Baki.

What to expect from ‘Baki Hanma’ Season 2?

Image Credit: Netflix

The show is based on the manga “Baki: Son of Ogre,” with the first season covering the Arizona prison arc of the manga. In it, we had our protagonist Baki take on various strong inmates of the Arizona prison along with the fiercely powerful Oliva.

In this new season, the focus will shift to a completely new character called “Pickle.” Manga readers may already know how insane this prehistoric warrior is, but we won’t spoil anything for anime fans. While we don’t know when the new season will come out, do catch up to season 1 right now available on Netflix.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited to see more of this insane-fighting anime? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.