“Samrat Prithviraj” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+ Hotstar?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak back in March of 2020, a lot of things were affected in the world. One of them was the entire cinema industry. Many movies’ production and release dates were postponed amidst this global pandemic. Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj was another movie that was affected by it.

The movie is expected to be released in 2020. Later, it was pushed to late 2021 and then to early 2022. But in each instance, a new COVID-19 wave further delayed its release. The movie will be released in PAN India on June 03, 2022. You can head over to your nearest theater to watch it on the big screen.

But that begs the question: will the new Akshay Kumar movie be released online? Why don’t we find out when and where Samrat Prithviraj is released?

Will ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Yash Raj Films

The historical drama could be one of the better films in the genre this year. Unfortunately, streaming giant Netflix failed to get the digital rights to the movie.

Will ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

In recent months, Disney+ Hotstar has released its fair share of amazing Indian OTT movies. Ajay Devgn’s Rudra and Yami Gautam’s A Thursday were loved by fans. Sadly, the streaming service won’t be able to release the 2022 historical drama on its platform anytime soon.

Will ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video is the top dog for releasing Indian and regional movies online. So it’s no surprise that it has been confirmed that Samrat Prithviraj will be released on Prime Video. However, as of now, there is no word about when the movie will be released.

But if we were to guess, it should arrive on the OTT platform in about 45-60 days of its theatrical release. That’s it from our end for this guide. What are your expectations from the movie? Let us know your views in the comments section below.