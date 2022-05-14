Watch “To Your Eternity” Anime Online For Free [All Episodes]

To Your Eternity is a tear-inducing anime series that has won many awards. ‘To Your Eternity’ Season 2 comes out in 2022, so now’s the best time to catch up with season 1. Fortunately, you can watch season 1 of the anime on YouTube and also read the original manga to catch up on things.

The anime was released in 2021, based on a manga written by Yoshitoki Oima (“A Silent Voice”), which won the Kodansha Manga Award in 2019. If you are interested in watching the anime, you can watch all 20 episodes of ‘To Your Eternity’ on YouTube. Users can also scroll down to view it directly from the video links below.

Where to watch ‘To Your Eternity’ anime online for free?

Depending on your region, you can watch To Your Eternity on Netflix, Crunchyroll, or HBO Max. Users can also watch English, Spanish, French, German, and Portuguese dubbed versions of the anime on Crunchyroll. You can also watch all 12 episodes of the anime for free on Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel.

How do I access the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel?

Note: Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel is only available in Southeast Asia and South Asia. However, you can also use one of our recommended VPN services to access their Youtube channel. You can also change your VPN location to China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Micronesia, Polynesia, or India to access the YouTube channel.

Watch ‘To Your Eternity’ anime for free

Go to this link to watch the entire ‘To Your Eternity’ playlist.

What is ‘To Your Eternity’ about?

To Your Eternity follows the story of an eternal being named Fushi that can take on multiple forms. As he wanders the Earth, he comes across many people that influence him.

He meets a little girl/mother figure, an extraordinary older brother, friends on the battlefield, and an old woman. These encounters allow him to grow into something akin to a human.

Official synopsis

In the beginning, an“orb”is cast unto Earth. “It” can do two things: change into the form of the thing that stimulates “it”; and come back to life after death. “It” morphs from orb to rock, then to wolf, and finally to boy, but roams about like a newborn who knows nothing. As a boy,“it” becomes FUSHI. Through encounters with human kindness, FUSHI not only gains survival skills, but grows as a “person”. But his journey is darkened by the inexplicable and destructive enemy NOKKER, as well as cruel partings with the people he loves. FUSHI continues his eternal quest, bearing the pain of living with the fortitude of someone who chooses his own path. Official website

According to the official website, To Your Eternity Season, 2 will be coming in 2022. Fans can also expect season 2 episode 1 to air on either Monday, October 3rd, or Monday, October 10th. This release date should align with the Fall broadcasting slate and the same programming block in Japan as the first season.

The studio has also released a teaser visual for the anime’s second season. You can check it out in the video link above.