“Bachchan Pandey” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Or Amazon Prime Video?

“Bachchan Pandey” is a new action film starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. Myra Devekar, played by Kriti, is a budding director tasked by a producer with making a film about a fierce gangster. But she is more interested in real-life stories than blockbuster ones.

So to satisfy both herself and the producer, she decides to study an actual gangster. Her relentless and careless snooping of the one-eyed titular gangster ends up with her getting captured by him. And thus begins a tale filled with fun twists and blood-pumping action.

Now that you know what the film is about, let’s go over it when it comes out. The film was released on March 18, 2022, only in theaters. But what about the OTT release? Find the answer to that question down below.

Will ‘Bachchan Pandey’ be released on Netflix?

Image Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment

Netflix is the behemoth of the streaming industry with the largest catalog of content. However, Akshay Kumar’s latest flick will not be part of its massive library.

Will ‘Bachchan Pandey’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the younger OTT platforms, although it is still one of the premier platforms in today’s market. Although it is the likely suspect for such a film, Disney+ Hotstar is not the platform for this new flick either.

While we are talking about action films, we have a great recommendation for this genre. “James” is a great new film starring the now-deceased actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The film is currently playing in 4000 theaters worldwide and is worth checking out.

Will ‘Bachchan Pandey’ be on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video is the premier platform for regional and Bollywood films. We’re happy to report that this streak continues with this film. That’s right; Amazon has bagged the rights to stream this new film. As for the release date, there is no info on that. The film is expected to be released on Prime Video about a month after it’s done in theaters. So expect the date to be around late April 2022.

This concludes with our guide on the movie. Are you planning to watch it in theaters or wait for its OTT release? Feel free to let us know your views in the comments section below.