At What Time Does SonyLIV Release TV Shows & Movies?

In the race to become one of the best OTT platforms in India, SonyLIV has certainly covered a lot of ground over the last year or so. The journey of being considered one of the most underrated platforms to one of the best has been amazing for it. Currently, the platform has around 10 million users. The number is expected to become double by the end of 2022.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

This simply means millions of people rely on SonyLIV for their daily dose of OTT content. This begs the question of at what time SonyLIV release TV shows & movies? After all, not everyone can keep a track of its release schedule.

But that’s where this guide will help you. Similar to our previous guides, such as the Netflix release time schedule and Prime Video release time schedule. You will learn the basics about when to expect new titles from SonyLIV.

SonyLIV release time schedule

Image credit: SonyLIV

There is a major difference between SonyLIV and other streaming services. Since the platform is geo-restricted, not many countries can access it without the help of a VPN. Keeping that in mind, here’s at what time SonyLIV releases TV shows & movies in India and globally.

Hawaii: 8:30 a.m. HST the morning before the release date

HST the morning before the release date Alaska: 10:30 a.m. AKDT the morning before the release date

AKDT the morning before the release date West Coast of the US: 11:30 a.m. PT the morning before the release date

PT the morning before the release date Mountain Time in the US: 12:30 a.m . MT the morning before the release date

. MT the morning before the release date Midwest of the US: 1:30 p.m. CT the afternoon before the release date

CT the afternoon before the release date East Coast of the US: 2:30 p.m . ET the afternoon before the release date

. ET the afternoon before the release date Brazil: 3:30 p.m. BRT the afternoon of the release date

BRT the afternoon of the release date England: 7:30 p.m. BST on the afternoon before the release date

BST on the afternoon before the release date France: 8:30 p.m. CEST on the night before the release date

CEST on the night before the release date Germany: 8:30 p.m. CEST on the night before the release date

CEST on the night before the release date Italy: 8:30 p.m. CEST on the night before the release date

CEST on the night before the release date Spain: 8:30 p.m. CEST on the night before the release date

CEST on the night before the release date Israel: 9:30 p.m. IDT the night before the release date

IDT the night before the release date South Africa: 8:30 p.m. SAST the night before the release date

SAST the night before the release date Dubai, UAE: 10:30 p.m. GST the night before the release date

GST the night before the release date South Korea: 3:30 a.m. KST on the morning of the release date

KST on the morning of the release date Japan: 3:30 a.m. JST on the morning of the release date

JST on the morning of the release date Sydney, Australia: 4:30 a.m. AEST on the morning of the release date

Note:- All the times mentioned above zones do not account for Daylight Saving Time.

Is SonyLIV a good platform?

All things considered, the service is excellent and has one of the best libraries. From amazing originals to the latest regional films, you can find everything on it.

That being said, that’s it from our end for this article. We hope now you are aware of at what time does SonyLIV release TV shows & movies. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.