Apple Could Use Ultrasonic Sensors In AirPods To Make Them Waterproof

Apple can soon start working on a set of waterproof Airpods Pro that perform better in wet conditions. The U.S. Patent & Trademark Office published a patent application from Apple which showcases the use of advanced ultrasonic touch sensors for future versions of AirPods.

Along with being water-friendly, it will be easier to use the AirPods while wearing gloves during winter. Current capacitive touch sensors on AirPods have sensing errors when in contact with water, rain, or while using them with gloves on.

How will waterproof AirPods work?

Image: Patently Apple

According to patently Apple, Apple intends to do this by switching to an ultrasonic touch sensor, which can fit on the device without needing additional support. For it to function, transducers or electrodes must be placed far from touch points to achieve touch sensing at a distance.

By doing this, active touch points equipped with antennas and other electronics will be placed away from ultrasonic touch sensors, eliminating the possibility of interference between the two.

Users who use wear gloves while working or who use them in the winter would benefit from a waterproof interface in the Airpods. Ultrasonic touch sensing capability can be integrated into existing device structures to facilitate user input without making it bulky.

So we can conclude that the waterproof AirPods won’t be odd-looking or giant in size. However, it is just a patent now, and the tech must pass several tests before seeing the light of day.

Apple was previously granted another patent for a keyboard-less MacBook. It eliminates a physical keyboard and trackpad and is somewhat modular allowing you to add accessories accordingly.

What do you think about the waterproof technology being implemented in the AirPods in the future? Comment down below.