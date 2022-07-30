7 Best Free-To-Play Games On PlayStation In 2022

The PlayStation game catalog holds many games under its umbrella. From AAA titles to indie hits to PlayStation exclusives, the PS games catalog has it all. However, this article will look at the 7 best free games you can play on your PlayStation in 2022.

With the option of playing games without buying them, testing your brand new console turns easier and more fun. Meanwhile, to clear any doubts, this list will not feature the free monthly games that users get with their PlayStation Plus subscription but rather the free games for everyone with a PlayStation.

7 best free games on PlayStation

7. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt

This recently released game is based on a concept that has become a common one now; however, it features something that gives it an edge. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a game based on the vampire battle royale concept. While the game doesn’t revolutionize the battle royale genre, it brings some new elements to an already established game genre.

In terms of gameplay, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt is a hit; the movements are quick and smooth. Moreover, if you’re looking for something different in the battle royale genre, this game is a must-try for you. Plus, the game is free on PlayStation, making it all the more appealing to try this one out.

6. Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is one of the best games to play in a group; however, for solo players, it’s not that much fun. The game features the basic story concept of aliens invading the Earth and the Earth’s defenders lining up to protect the last standing city. However, the way the story is told is great, with a focus on tragedy, struggle, and redemption.

Moreover, Destiny 2’s campaign is a solid one with some great gameplay elements. Coming back to the solo and multiplayer experience, while the solo player experience is good, the multiplayer is where the soul of this game lies.

5. Warframe

For a game that’s free to play on PlayStation, Warfram is a good one and is a must-try for every PlayStation user. While the game is old, the gameplay still holds and is solid. That being said, the interface might confuse some players, which is one of the reasons why this game didn’t do so well.

Meanwhile, after all its flaws, Warfare remains a pure co-op shooter delight and is a must-play considering it’s free to play on PlayStation.

4. Rocket League

For the new PlayStation owners, Rocket League is one free game that is sure to get you hooked to the game and the console itself. Rocket League probably has the most exhilarating gameplay of all the free games available on PlayStation. For those unaware, Rocket League is a game that features football but with cars.

A critically acclaimed and fan-loved game that is free on PlayStation was released in 2015 and has been a hit among players since. If you haven’t tried your hands on this one, we suggest you try Rocket League before you do any other from this list.

3. Fall Guys

After 2 years since its initial release, Fall Guys is finally free on PlayStation. Fall Guys is the perfect game to play with friends in co-op or online multiplayer mode. The game is addictive, and you’ll find yourself at it for hours; plus, it’s lots and lots of fun. The design is fantastic, and the gameplay is not overwhelming with too many elements.

Meanwhile, the most important thing about Fall Guys is not the competition but the fun element to it. This kind of free-to-play game on PlayStation comes once in a while, with a fun and addictive gameplay; our suggestion is not to skip this one.

2. Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the best free games to play on PlayStation if you’re into battle royales. COD: Warzone is a great game with some genre-defining modes and gameplay elements. While Warzone is not the first game to popularize the battle royale genre, it’s undoubtedly the game that brought about many changes to the genre.

The game incorporates characters from all the Call of Duty franchises yet and gives players an experience they want to keep coming back to. That being said, COD: Warzone is not the only battle royale game on PlayStation that is free-to-play; however, it is undoubtedly one of the best.

1. Apex Legends

Apex Legends is arguably the best battle royale game, and being the best battle royale game to be free to play on PlayStation, you shouldn’t miss this one. The game is based in the Titanfall universe; the game is a first-person shooter without the concept of battle royale.

Like Warzone, Apex Legends took the bland aspects of the battle royale genre and put some glitter on it. Apex Legends managed to bring the genre back to life and garner players who were previously not in the battle royale genre by introducing gameplay elements like sliding, advanced shooting mechanics, and smooth movements. Furthermore, the game has elevated since its release and continues to grow strong.

7 best free games on PlayStation : Wrapping up

Well, these are the 7 best free games that PlayStation users can play in 2022. Meanwhile, this list won’t be complete without naming the honorable mentions of some other best free games on the PS store. On that note, games like Fortnite, Genshin Impact, World of Warships, Rogue Company, Path of Exile, Fallout Shelter, and H1Z1 are free games you should try if you’re a PS player.