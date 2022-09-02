Vivo XFold S Foldable With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Spotted On Geekbench

Following the release of the Vivo XFold, the company is now preparing to launch a new foldable phone in China. The upcoming foldable phone from Vivo will be released as the Vivo XFold S. And it will be an improved version of the device released earlier this year.

The Vivo XFold S has been spotted on Geekbench and China’s 3C certification ahead of its announcement, which is expected before the end of the year. According to the listing, it will support 80-watt fast charging. It is also rumored to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc.

Vivo XFold S Specs leaked

Image: Smartprix

The Vivo XFold S, model number X2229A, scored 1319 in the single-core round and 4045 in the multi-core segment, respectively. These results indicate that the device will be a flagship device rather than a mid-range foldable.

According to slash leaks, the Vivo XFold S will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset. It could also have a large screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120hz. The foldable also has a 4700mAh battery and supports 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

It might also have a quad camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscopic sensor.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset in the Vivo XFold S will come with four cores running at 2.02GHz and three at 2.75GHz. And one primary core with a clock speed of 3.19GHz.

The SoC is paired with an Adreno 730 GPU and 12GB RAM, but other options may be available at launch. It will run Android 12 out of the box, and the UI might be customized for a larger form factor. What are your thoughts on the foldable device? Comment down below.