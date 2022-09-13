1899: The Makers Of Dark Reek Menace In The The Middle Of Ocean

With the forthcoming horror month, Netflix is ready to contribute its part by introducing a new horror series. Moreover, the streaming giant is famous in this genre due to epic shows like Stranger Things and Dark. Similar to them, the makers of Dark are coming with 1899. Yes! You heard that right. Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are coming back to Netflix.

So far, we only have a teaser and a few stills of the upcoming series. Well, the makers have introduced a new poster to increase the hype for the series. Let’s check out the terrifying image down below.

1899 gets a new poster

What we know is just a drop in the ocean. 1899, a genre bending historical mystery thriller, is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/kA9SQ75hGD — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 13, 2022

The new poster sets a dark tone for the forthcoming series. It showcases a ship at the edge of the triangle-shaped hole in the middle ocean. With a dark background, the poster flaunts a cryptic quote at its center. Furthermore, the ship seems to be heading towards a never-ending pit.

The pilot episode is titled The Ship, and the series comprises eight episodes, with each running for 60 minutes. After such a horrifying official poster, fans can expect power-packed entertainment from the series.

What will 1899 be about?

The horror fantasy drama series follows a group of immigrants from different backgrounds traveling from Europe to New York, searching for new opportunities. However, all their hopes are diminished as they encounter another migrant ship adrift on the open sea.

The optimistic and safe journey to the land of dreams soon becomes a living nightmare due to the haunted ship. The series boards an ensemble cast that includes Andreas Piestschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, and Mathilde Ollivier. With no specific release date, it is expected to arrive in late 2022 on the platform.

That’s all we have for today. What are your expectations from the series? Meanwhile, check out how Netflix’s Squid Game creates history at Emmy Awards 2022. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.