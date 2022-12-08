Here Are The Best Gaming Laptops Under $1500 To Grab Right Now

Gaming laptops have come a long way, from weighty loads of hardware to aesthetically well-looking compact systems. Moreover, the sub-$1500 budget has several premium-grade gaming laptops that provide excellent performance and are built well. Likewise, we’ve made a list of the best gaming laptops under $1500 that you should consider.

Quite a few laptop manufacturers have prioritized refining gaming laptops, and the gamers are here for it. While the current market is full of gaming laptops, we shortlisted a few that provide the best value. There are a lot of factors that make a gaming laptop great, and below are some things you should consider while buying one.

What you should know about gaming laptops under $1500?

It’s not just gamers that use gaming laptops; users like video editors and programmers also require high CPU and GPU performance to get their work done faster. Hence, portability is of the essence for people on the move, including gamers. Earlier, gaming laptops were quite heavy and made it hard for people to carry them around. However, brands like ASUS and Lenovo released several laptops that were relatively portable.

Secondly, the build quality and port situation (like Thunderbolt or USB-C with DisplayPort) must also be for a gaming laptop. Most users are likely to connect several accessories and external displays together, so a good laptop must have ports that suffice the basics.

Overall, the laptops in our list of the best gaming laptops under $1500 meet all the abovementioned requirements.

Best gaming laptops under $1500

Note: Laptops mentioned in this list aren’t in any order of preference.

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 (2022)

The first entree on the list of the best gaming laptops under $1500 is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15. The OEM’s recent Zephyrus laptop lineup became a fan-favorite in an instant, and for good cause. Likewise, the Zephyrus G15 is an overall excellent performing laptop for power users on the go. It ticks most boxes and is suitable for most users looking for a portable gaming laptop.

The Zephyrus G15 offers the expected performance, has a great magnesium alloy build, and only weighs

4.19 pounds (or 1.9 kilograms). Moreover, ASUS put in a 1440p 165Hz display with great color accuracy, making it a suitable choice for content creators. The said model is well under budget during online sales, so track the price if you’re not in a hurry.

Processor & Graphics AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics RAM 16 GB (upgradable to 40 GB) SSD 512 GB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 15.6-inch 1440p display with 165Hz refresh rate and 99% sRGB Battery 90 Wh battery lasting up to 8 hours OS Windows 11 Home Weight 4.19 pounds (or 1.9 kg)

2. Lenovo Legion Slim 7i Gen 7

Next up, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i carries the legacy of the Legion series to become an ideal gaming laptop. Likewise, the Slim 7i checks all the necessary boxes and delivers as it should. It’s an Intel powerhouse that won’t let you down when it comes to performance.

Moreover, the machine has the outstanding build quality and weighs just under 4.8 pounds (or 2.1 kilograms). Also, you get a full-sized keyboard (for those who prefer a Numpad) and a full-featured Thunderbolt port for extended connectivity. Overall, it’s a suitable choice for gamers and power users.

Processor & Graphics 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 12700H with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics RAM 16 GB (upgradable to 24 GB) SSD 512 GB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 16-inch 1200p IPS panel display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB Battery 71 Wh battery with 230W Rapid Charge Pro OS Windows 11 Home Weight 4.78 pounds (or 2.17 kg)

3. Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7

Yet another Legion laptop makes an appearance, and it’s the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. The Legion 5 lineup has done remarkably well in the past year, and the 2022 models don’t change that. Likewise, the Legion 5i Pro is an all-rounder laptop that would give you more performance than most of its competitors in the market right now.

The ‘i’ in the 5i Pro stands for Intel, and the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU performs well. Moreover, the laptop houses an RTX 3060 GPU that maxes out on 135 TDP, providing better performance than other laptops on the same budget. While the laptop is a bit heavy, it won’t lack performance.

Processor & Graphics 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 12700H with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics RAM 16 GB (upgradable to 32 GB) SSD 2 TB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 16-inch 1600p IPS panel display with 165Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness Battery 80 Wh battery lasting up to 5 hours OS Windows 11 Home Weight 5.4 pounds (or 2.49 kg)

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022)

Next up, the Zephyrus G14 makes it to the list of the best gaming laptops under $1500. Essentially, it’s a smaller version of the Zephyrus G15 and is very similar on paper (or it used to be). Since ASUS decided to go all-AMD on the 2022 models of the G14, you will get an AMD CPU and GPU on all variants.

However, the performance on this year’s Zephyrus G14 is up to the mark, and it won’t disappoint (unless you hold a grudge against AMD GPUs). The G14 offers excellent performance in an incredibly tiny package with a 14-inch screen. Hence, it’s a top-tier gaming laptop with the maximum portability among all laptops in the budget.

Processor & Graphics AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with AMD Radeon RX 6800S graphics RAM 16 GB (upgradable to 40 GB) SSD 1 TB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 14-inch 1600p IPS panel display with 120Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB Battery 76 Wh battery lasting up to 8 hours OS Windows 11 Home Weight 3.64 pounds (or 1.65 kg)

5. Acer Predator Helios 300 (2022)

Finally, the last laptop on the list is the Acer Predator Helios 300. Acer’s Predator lineup has been around for quite a while now and has seen its ups and downs. However, the newest Predator Helios 300 is quite refined and an ideal choice for gamers and power users. While the laptop is a bit heavy, you won’t see any performance caps while using the laptop.

The Helios 300 features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 12700H CPU, paired with an RTX 3060 to shell out efficient performance. Moreover, you get a four-zone full-sized RGB keyboard if you prefer that. Overall, it’s one of the best gaming laptops under $1500 if you don’t prioritize portability.

Processor & Graphics 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 12700H with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics RAM 16 GB (upgradable to 32 GB) SSD 512 GB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel display with 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB Battery 90 Wh battery lasting up to 5 hours OS Windows 11 Home Weight 5.73 pounds (or 2.59 kg)

Our recommendation: the best gaming laptops under $1500

While there is a lot to choose from, it comes down to what exactly you want from a gaming laptop. Our picks of the best gaming laptops under $1500 provide outstanding value for money. If you want maximum performance, we recommend opting for the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. You can go for the ASUS Zephyrus ROG G15 and the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i if you want an overall great-performing laptop. Lastly, the Zephyrus G14 is the ideal choice if you plan to carry your laptop everywhere and have a powerful machine with you.

