Here Are YouTube’s Most Disliked Videos Of All Time

After the “dislike button” arrived on YouTube in 2010, viewers found good use of it in no time. While they certainly gave a thumbs down to poor quality videos, they also downvoted videos to infamy based on ulterior motives, and sometimes, just for the sake of gags.

Due to its misuse and consequent inaccuracy in reflecting a video’s quality, YouTube removed the “dislike count” from public view back in December 2021. However, the uploaders can still see the number of dislikes their videos receive in YouTube Studio.

Although the “dislike count” is no longer visible to everyone (unless you use a certain workaround), we still have data from the last time it was — December 12, 2021. Based on that, here are the most disliked videos on YouTube.

Top 10 YouTube Videos With The Most Dislikes

In the list below, we have mentioned the video title, uploader’s name, and the number of dislikes. Moreover, these videos range from popular songs to movie trailers.

10. “Humpty the train on a Fruit Ride” by Kiddiestv Hindi (6.7 million dislikes)

This video is a lesson of sorts to teach kids about fruit names. It adapts the popular character Humpty Dumpty into a talking train — step aside, Thomas the Train. On its route, the train picks up various talking fruits one by one.

9. “Lakdi ki Kathi” by JingleToons (7.73 million dislikes)

“Lakdi ki Kathi” is a classic Hindi nursery rhyme taught across schools in India. This particular version features the rhyme and an animated video to go with it. The art style of the animation is cartoonish and shows a group of kids singing the rhyme while narrating a horse’s story.

8. “Wheels on the Bus” by Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes (8.17 million dislikes)

The next entry on the list is an English nursery rhyme. This video from Cocomelon depicts the journey of a ridiculously diverse group of bus passengers — from a human baby to animal cubs, they have got everything covered here — as they go around the town.

7. “YouTube Rewind 2019: For the Record” by YouTube (9.61 million dislikes)

You would think, for the company that owns the platform, getting positive feedback on their video would be an easy-peasy task. But surprisingly, even the official YouTube channel hasn’t been spared for uploading content that the majority doesn’t like. This particular one is a part of the discontinued YouTube Rewind series and shows a compilation of the most liked YouTube videos from the previous year.

Right at the outset, this video states its intention of improving upon the previous year’s Rewind — which got an absurd amount of dislikes — but, ironically, it ended up joining the list of the most disliked videos of all time instead.

6. “Bath Song” by Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes (10.27 million dislikes)

It was about time another YouTube Kids song graced this list. The “Bath Song” is a video song meant to encourage basic sanitation habits in kids. The song is almost the same stanza repeated thrice, and it pays homage to the wildly popular song “Baby Shark.”

5. “Johny Johny Yes Papa” by LooLoo Kids (12.59 million dislikes)

Next up, the dominance of nursery rhymes continues as another classic joins the lineup. “Johny Johny Yes Papa” takes the immensely famous verse and turns it into a short clip. The video shows a toddler — who, despite being able to walk on his two feet, can somehow skateboard perfectly — trying to get away with eating some sugar from the kitchen as an elder keeps a watch on him.

4. “Baby” by Justin Bieber ft. Ludacris (13.09 million dislikes)

Based on the sheer amount of likes and dislikes this song got, it would be safe to say Justin Bieber is a divisive music personality. His song, “Baby,” was the most disliked video on YouTube in 2010 and, then again, from 2011 to 2018. Guess not everyone is a “belieber” of his work.

3. “Sadak 2 Trailer” by Fox Star Studios (13.69 million dislikes)

It’s not just songs that receive the most dislikes, as proven by Sadak 2’s official trailer. For starters, Sadak 2 is a 2020 Bollywood movie and a sequel to 1992’s Sadak. Although its prequel received a lot of fanfare back in the time, the excitement was missing when the movie’s trailer hit the internet. As a result, it became the worst-rated trailer ever on YouTube.

2. “Baby Shark Dance” by Pinkfong Kids’ Songs & Stories (16.13 million dislikes)

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you likely know the Baby Shark song and its craze among toddlers. While one of the most loved songs among kids, it is also the second-most downvoted video on the platform. The video features the Baby Shark Dance and introduces us to the Shark family. For some reason, they all have amusingly generic first names based on their role in the family, such as Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, etc.

1. “YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind” by YouTube (20.08 million dislikes)

This is it. The most disliked video on YouTube is from YouTube itself. The Rewind 2018 video is a collaboration among top creators from that year, including Bhuvan Bam, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Liza Koshy, and many more. In addition to that, it also features Hollywood celebrities such as Will Smith, Trevor Noah, and John Oliver.

However, as soon as the video came out, it received a flood of dislikes, reportedly due to YouTube ditching what its community likes in favor of how it wants to present itself as a platform to the advertisers. Even the platform’s CEO, Susan Wojcicki, admitted it wasn’t a good video.

Intriguingly, most of the videos above are typical “YouTube Kids” category stuff. That means everybody hates watching kid-oriented videos or the unreasonably high dislike count is from toddlers tapping clueless on the screen. Which reason sounds more probable? This is for you to decide.

Have you personally watched and given a “dislike” to any of the videos above? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments below.