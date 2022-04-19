Leaked Schematics Confirm iPhone 14 Mini Will Be Gone

iPhone 13 launched six months back and the rumors of the next version are already here. An image of leaked case schematics showcases the size and designs of the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. Apple may launch four iPhone models and stop producing the iPhone Mini.

What does the image say about iPhone 14 lineup?

Some users leaked the image of iPhone case schematics on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform. Twitter users ShrimApplePro tweeted the same image with a link to the original Weibo post on 18 April 2022. The image showcases four case designs which confirm that there will be four models in the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup.

The cases are flipped backward, so the designs of camera modules are clearly visible. iPhone 14 may not have a ‘Mini’ in this year’s lineup. As per the images, there will be the standard and Pro iPhone 14 models, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and Pro Max models.

As far as the camera modules are concerned, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models will have the same camera module as the yesteryear version. The Pro models, however, will sport the triple-camera array akin to the iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

More about the cameras

Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted four models in the iPhone 14 lineup which are confirmed by the Weibo image. He also predicted that the Pro versions of the upcoming phones will see an upgrade in the camera sensor. According to him, the sensor will be upped to 48 megapixels from the base 12 megapixels on the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Kuo also expects that the video camera system will receive an upgrade in the iPhone 14 lineup. The upcoming iPhone may support 8K video capturing across all four models. That would mean a big jump in the video resolution and would require some serious processing on the phone.

Going by the Weibo image, it won’t be wrong to say that Apple is done with the iPhone Mini. It started out all hip and cool and compact but strangely, no one likes a smaller, compact iPhone. It is possible that the 6.1-inch models will be the smallest-sized iPhones 14. There are also rumors about a new notch design that would replace the current one.