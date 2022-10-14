Black Adam Post-Credit Scene Leaks With Huge DCEU Spoiler

Black Adam, the latest entry in the DC Extended Universe, finally introduces Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock,” as the DC antihero. It provides an origin story for the titular character, which is released into the modern day after imprisonment for five thousand years and clashes with the Justice Society of America. Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate is among the new JSA members.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The first Black Adam early reactions are making their way online, with critics claiming The Rock is electric in the lead role. Johnson’s debut has been years in the making. And the actor has long stated that his arrival as the DC antihero will alter the franchise’s power structure. He has also repeatedly hinted at connections between Black Adam and the larger DCEU, including Superman and the Justice League. Black Adam doesn’t hit theatres for another week. So fans will have to wait to see what surprises await them. However, one major reveal appears to have leaked online.

Black Adam post-credit scene leaked online.

Following its world premiere, the post-credits scene from Black Adam began to circulate online. The scene contains a major reveal ( Don’t worry! We are not spoiling it for you). According to Variety, several social media platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, are deleting posts containing footage from the Black Adam post-credits scene because they are considered copyright infringement, which violates their policies.

Unfortunately, these types of leaks occur far too frequently. At the same time, social media platforms make every effort to remove early teasers and leaks. But they can spread so quickly that they are difficult to contain and consequently hard for fans to avoid. In the age of social media, spoilers and leaks may be an unavoidable occurrence that fans must accept.

If there is one silver lining, the post-credits scene leak is unlikely to dampen overall excitement for Black Adam’s blockbuster opening weekend. The lucky few who managed to avoid the massive spoiler floating around online will be able to see Black Adam’s post-credits surprise for the first time in theatres next week.