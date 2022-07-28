14 Best Hacking Apps For Android — Free Hacking APKs For 2022

Android is the world’s most popular operating system, and its userbase consists of many ethical hacking enthusiasts. This has also inspired different developers to create useful ethical hacking apps for Android.

To help our readers interested in performing penetration testing and forensics via their Android smartphones, we’ve curated a list of top and free tools for 2022 that one can use on their rooted and non-rooted devices. Our list includes popular WiFi and phone hacking apps like Hackode, zANTI, Shark for Root, etc. I’ve also provided the relevant download links to help you get started in no time.

Disclaimer: Please note that Fossbytes is publishing this list just for educational purposes. We don’t support the use of any tool to indulge in unethical and illegal activities. Also, before performing penetration testing on any device, please take permission from the device owner.

14 Best Hacking Apps For Android Phones In 2022

1. Kali Linux NetHunter

Kali Linux NetHunter is the first open-source penetration testing platform for Android-powered Nexus devices and OnePlus One. It supports Wireless 802.11 frame injection, HID keyboard, 1-click MANA Evil Access Point setups, BadUSB MITM attacks, etc. Coming from one of the most trusted names in the ethical hacking field, feel free to try this out and explore.

The Nethunter core comprises of three editions: Kali Linux container with all Kali tools; App Store with tons of apps; Android client to connect to App Store

Features of Kali Linux NetHunter

Wireless 802.11 frame injection and AP mode

Full toolset from Kali Linux

NetHunter Lite version installable on all Android smartphones

Download link to Kali Linux NetHunter here — Kali Linux NetHunter

2. AndroRAT

AndroRAT stands for Android and RAT (Remote Administrative Tools). This top free hacking tool was released a long time ago as a client/server application.

A team of 4 people developed AndroRat for a university project, and it’s great to see it becoming a popular Java-based application.

AndroRat gives you the flexibility to run the service just after boot and control the Android system remotely. One doesn’t need to interact with the phone — it can be triggered via an SMS or phone call.

AndroRat Features:

Data collection: contacts, call logs, location, messages

Remotely monitor phone state, make a phone call, send texts, open URL, click pictures, etc.

Find the APK/Download link to the hacking app here — AndroRAT

3. Hackode

The second entry on our list of top hacking Android apps for 2022 is Hackode. It’s a collection of multiple tools for ethical hackers, IT specialists, and penetration testers. Hackode features a total of 3 modules — Reconnaissance, Scanning, Security Feed.

Since this hacking app doesn’t ask for your information, Hackode is the perfect way to start your ethical hacking journey with the confidence of remaining private.

Hackode Features:

Google hacking, SQL Injection, MySQL Server

Whois Scanning, DNS lookup, IP, MX Records, DNS Dif, Security RSS Feed, Exploits

Find the APK/Download link for Hackode here — Hackode

4. zANTI

Created by Zimperium, this suite of mobile hacking apps comes with multiple tools widely used for penetration testing. This toolkit allows the IT administrators to simulate an advanced hacking environment to detect multiple malicious techniques.

zANTI could be called a hacking app that brings the power of Backtrack on your Android device. As soon as you login into zANTI, it maps the entire network and sniffs the websites being visited along with their cookies — thanks to ARP cache poisoning on devices.

zANTI Features:

Network scans at different intensity level

Diagnose flaws using tests like MITM, Metasploit, password guessing

Find the APK/Download link to the app here — zANTI

5. FaceNiff

FaceNiff allows you to intercept and sniff your WiFi network traffic using a rooted smartphone. It is widely used to snoop into people’s Facebook, Twitter, and other social media websites using your Android device. This hacker-favorite tool steals cookies from the WiFi network and gives the attacker unauthorized access to the victim’s account. However, we recommend using it only for ethical purposes and proceeding only after taking permission from the target device owner.

FaceNiff is developed by Bartosz Ponurkiewicz — the same developer who wrote Firesheep for Firefox hacking on the desktop.

Please note that you need a rooted smartphone to run this application. Its free version is limited to be used for only 3 profiles; for more, you can buy the pro version.

FaceNiff Features:

Supported services: Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, Blogger, etc.

In-app purcha

Find the APK/Download link for FaceNiff here — FaceNiff

6. Aispyer

Also known as the best spying app, Aispyer is quite popular amongst those who want to track messages and calls of their kids or partner. Aispyer has an extremely easy-to-use interface and the hacking app for Android offers several features such as tracking outgoing and incoming calls with timestamp and duration, spying on social media accounts, tracking web history, and media gallery.

Aispyer, with its exceptionally interesting monitoring tools, is one of the best Android hacking apps you can install. Below is the APK link to download the hacking app.

Find the APK/Download link to this Android spying app here — Aispyer

7. Shark For Root

Shark for Root is an advanced tool for security experts and hackers. This tool works as a traffic snipper and works on WiFi, 3G, and FroYo tethered mode.

One can also use the tcpdump command for this free hacking app for rooted Android devices. Just like FaceNiff, this tool also only works on rooted devices.

Shark For Root Features:

Analyzing traffic over a network

Intercepting and reading data packets from different devices

Find the APK/Download link to this advanced security app here — Shark For Root

8. Droidsheep

Droidsheep is an effective hacking app developed by Corsin Camichel for security analysts interested in playing with WiFi networks. The app has the ability to hijack web session profiles over a network and it works with almost all services and websites. You can either download its APK file, install it on your rooted Android phone or grab the source code from GitHub.

When you fire up the Droidsheep app, it acts as a router that monitors and intercepts all WiFi network traffic and fetches active session profiles. With this app, one can sniff Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and other social media accounts. DroidSheep Guard, another version of the app, helps detect ARP-Spoofing on networks, i.e., attacks by FaceNiff, Droidsheep, and other software.

Shark For Root Features:

Secretly read packets sent and received by smartphones

One-click session hijacking can’t get any easier

Find the APK/Download link for the Droidsheep app here — Droidsheep

9. cSploit

Source: Github

cSploit is another popular name when it comes to the best Android hacking apps. This application offers tonnes of features including monitoring local networks, detecting known vulnerabilities via integrated Metasploit daemon, engaging man-in-the-middle attacks, and more. cSploit is free to use and it is an open-source network analysis and penetration suite with its source code available on Github. With an abundance of features, this is one of the best Android hacking apps you can use.

cSploit is easy to use and you can easily wrap your head around it even if you are not aware of all the technical jargons.

To download cSploit hacking app for Android, visit this link.

10. Nmap

One of the most popular network scanning apps for desktops can also be used on the Android operating system. Nmap works on both non-rooted and rooted phones. If you are a beginner Android hacker, this hacking app is a must-have.

If you want the pre-compiled binaries, you can grab them from GitHub and follow simple installation instructions.

Nmap features

Port scanning, OS detection, host discovery

Firewall evasion and spoofing

Find the Nmap APK/Download link to this hacking app — Nmap

11. Wi-Fi Kill

Wi-Fi Kill is a great hacking tool for rooted Android devices. Using this tool, one can disable a device’s internet connection if it’s connected to your network. In reality, it blocks the packet data going to the device. Thanks to its simple interface, any novice user can use this Android hacking app.

Wi-Fi Kill Features:

Disable others on your network; choose who can stay

Grab names of connected devices

Find the APK/Download link to Wi-Fi Kill app here — WiFi Kill

12. Fing Network Scanner

Hackers and security professionals use this popular network scanner app for Android to discover which devices are connected to the internet, map devices, locate security risks, find intruders, solve network problems, etc. It comes with more than a dozen free network tools to make your job easier.

Fing Network Scanner Features:

Full WiFi speed (upload and download) and user analysis

Catch users stealing WiFi and recognizing devices’ IP address, model, vendor, etc.

APK/Download link Fing — Fing

This app makes monitoring your WiFi network a piece of cake. You can easily view extensive information about the connected devices, including manufacturer & model name, MAC address, IP address, etc. Moreover, it also allows you to configure your network, check real-time connection status, and even perform an internet speed test.

Fetches information about other devices connected to your network

Provides useful tools to configure the network as per your needs

Built-in internet speed test

Download Net Network Tools PRO on the Play Store by visiting this link.

14. Darktrace

For enterprises that rely on Darktrace Antigena’s AI security, the Darktrace Android app is a convenient way to monitor various deployments in one place. It sends you pop-up notifications when it detects a threat and allows you to remotely approve the security system’s autonomous remedies for tackling the same.

Darktrace Features:

Real-time alerts on threat detection across various Antigena deployments

One-click activation of autonomous responses to threat

Check out the Darktrace app for yourself by using this link.

Did you find these best hacking tools of 2022 helpful? Use them and share your reviews in the comments below.

Android Hacking FAQs