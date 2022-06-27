Did Johny Depp Really Get A $301 Million Apology From Disney?

Johnny Depp has been working hard to resurrect his career since he won the defamation trial against Amber Heard. He is due $10.35 million in damages, but money is the last thing on his mind. After multiple requests from fans, has Disney finally issued an apology to the actor? Scroll down for more information!

Disney offers apology to Johnny Depp

According to a report by Poptopic, Disney has reportedly already sent an apology letter. And the report claims that it is already preparing a draft to get him back in the role of Jack Sparrow. The site’s source also stated that Disney is offering around $301 million to Mr. Depp to reprise his role in the popular franchise.

According to the source, Disney sent the actor a gift basket with a “heartfelt letter,” but they were unsure how he received it. However, the studio is very hopeful about Depp’s return to the franchise, as they have begun writing a script based on his character. They told Poptopic-

“Disney is very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp. I know corporate sent him a gift basket with a very heartfelt letter, but I’m unsure how it was received. But what I can tell you is that the studio has already penned up a draft for a film about Jack Sparrow — so they are very hopeful that Johnny will forgive them and return as his iconic character.”

Will Johnny Depp play Jack Sparrow in Pirates of The Caribbean 6?

During the high-profile case, Heard’s lawyer recalled Depp once saying he would not do another Pirates of the Caribbean film for “$300 million and a million alpacas.” The attorney had said,

“Is Disney aware that Mr. Depp has testified under oath that he would not take another Pirates of the Caribbean role for $300 million and a million alpacas?”

Disney appears to have caught wind of his statements and has offered the actor $301 million to return to the film. Aside from the film contract, the agreement includes Depp’s return for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off show that will debut on Disney Plus.

According to reports, Disney will also donate to a charity of Depp’s choice. To be honest, we’re not sure if Disney has apologized or offered Johnny Depp the multimillion-dollar contract. Furthermore, it would be extremely uncharacteristic of the Mortdecai actor to return to Pirates Of The Caribbean, especially after publicly declaring his position on the subject.