Lenovo Enters The Pre-Built Gaming PC Market In India With The Legion 5i Tower

The Legion 5i Tower can be customized up to 3070 8GB!

Lenovo is known for many things, and one of them is the ThinkStation and ThinkCentre PCs. Pre-built PCs are great for those who don’t have the time or knowledge to assemble PC parts. The Legion 5i Tower makes the entry of Lenovo into the pre-built PC market in India. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

For starters, Lenovo’s pre-built PCs are customizable like their laptop counterparts. Users can upgrade the graphics card, RAM, Add an extra HDD, operating system, Processor, SSD, Coolers, SSD heatsink, etc.

The delivery times of the devices range from four to six weeks, and the customization options are now also available across the Legion series of laptops too. The base variant of the Legion 5i Tower costs Rs 81,000, while the fully maxed out, a top-of-the-line variant with an i9-12900, 32GB DDR5 RAM, 3070 8GB, and a total of 3TB of storage costs Rs 1,91,000.

As an early offer, Lenovo says that customers can opt for a 3070 instead of the 3060 Ti for free. Before December 15, for Rs 99, customers can also extend their warranty for three years. You can check out the Legion 5i Tower by clicking on this link.

What are your thoughts about the Legion 5i Tower? Let us know in the comment section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube or hunting heads in competitive FPS games. You can also find his work on Android Police and How-To Geek.
