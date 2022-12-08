Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Some of the childhood tales still keep us hooked with their emotional and inspiring storyline. Moreover, many have attempted to portray these stories into cinematic masterpieces, but not all of them manage to touch our hearts. However, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio has cracked the code. The film was released in cinemas on November 9, 2022, and became a hit on the big screen.

Moreover, the film is not simply based on the fantasy tale of Pinocchio; instead, Guillermo has fused it with horror and drama. Now, this epic film is arriving on your favorite digital platform. So let’s discuss its release date and time in the next section of this article.

When is Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio releasing online?

Image Credit: Netflix

The beautiful fantasy film will release on December 9, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. As for its release platform, it arriving on Netflix. If you want to catch it on the platform, then head over to this page.

What will Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio be about?

The upcoming stop-motion animated musical will focus on the adventures of a wooden boy in his pursuit of finding his place in the world. Moreover, filmmaker Guillermo has provided a horror twist to this fantasy masterpiece. While the film was supposed to release six years ago, it got delayed due to multiple reasons. However, all this wait was worth it as the movie is a guaranteed fun to watch.

It will feature an ensemble voice cast, including Gregory Mann as the main character, Ewan McGregor as Jiminy Cricket, and David Bradley as Geppetto.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about this movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.