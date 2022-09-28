Facebook Twitter Instagram
WhatsApp For Android Had A Critical Security Bug: Update Yours Now

Don't ignore this warning!

Image: Unsplash

WhatsApp recently shared the report of an existing bug in the app. This bug has a severity rating of 9.8 out of 10, which denotes that it isn’t something you should take lightly. The bug CVE-2022-36934, as per WhatsApp, is an integer overflow bug. The bug exists in a component called “Video Call Handler” and remote code execution in an established video call.

An attacker could exploit this bug while a video call is happening and could take control of the app. App makers also discovered another bug, CVE-2022-36934, which could also be used for remote code execution by using a video file.

WhatsApp bug CVE-2022-36934 and CVE-2022-36934: What to do?

WhatsApp assured that these bugs were discovered by the in-house research team and there were no incidents that point toward its execution. It means that WhatsApp proactively found these bugs that could allow attackers to take complete control of your app. WhatsApp shared the following details in its report.

Bug 1: CVE-2022-36934

An integer overflow in WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, iOS prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for iOS prior to v2.22.16.12 could result in remote code execution in an established video call.

Bug 2: CVE-2022-27492

An integer underflow in WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.2, and WhatsApp for iOS v2.22.15.9 could have caused remote code execution when receiving a crafted video file.

The report clearly says that the app versions prior to v2.22.16.2 could have allowed remote code execution once the attacker exploited these vulnerabilities. WhatsApp released an update to patch the vulnerability in the app. You can launch Play Store or App Store on your phone and search for app updates if any. If there is a new update available for WhatsApp, we advise you to immediately download and install it.

Image: WordPress library

WhatsApp yesterday launched the Call Link feature, which allows you to share links to an ongoing call. There is no option to schedule a call and share a link, but going by the recent changes in WhatsApp, the call scheduling feature could arrive soon.

