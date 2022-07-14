Shabaash Mithu Release Date: When Will It Come To OTT Platforms?

Mithali Raj is one of the best athletes to ever play for the Indian Cricket Team. Over the years, she has added a lot of accolades to her name throughout her 23-year-old long cricketing career. But not many are aware of her story. To ensure that doesn’t remain the case for long, a biopic on her titled Shabaash Mithu is all set to release soon.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The ever-so-talented Taapsee Pannu will portray her character in the movie. The movie is touted to be a gem in the sports biopic category. Speaking of that, feel free to check our detailed guide on the best sports biopics to watch.

That being said, let’s focus on the film’s release date. Additionally, let’s find out if and when the movie will be coming on any OTT platforms.

When is Shabaash Mithu released?

Image credit: Viacom18 Studios

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film’s release date was shifted to mid-2022. On that note, the movie is set to debut on the big screen on July 15, 2022. To watch it, all you have to do is head over to your nearest theaters and book tickets.

There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream!

This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat and changed the “Gentleman’s Game” forever…#ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022.@M_Raj03 @taapsee pic.twitter.com/eVU5xgFMl4 — Viacom18 Studios (@Viacom18Studios) April 29, 2022

But we are sure you must be wondering will the movie come to any OTT platforms? After all, that has become the norm for most Bollywood movies post-COVID-19 breakout.

Find your dream job

Usually, it takes a movie about 30-45 days to come to any OTT platform. It depends on how well the film does in theaters. However, there is no word about the Mithali Raj biopic’s release date on streaming platforms.

In fact, as of now, no streaming service has even bagged its digital rights. But since the movie has been produced under the banner of Viacom18 Studios, we can expect it to come to Voot Select. A few rumors suggest that the film can also be released on Netflix after its theatrical run ends.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait and find out which of the case is true. Until then, feel free to share your expectations from the movie in the comments section below.