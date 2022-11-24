How To Watch Criminal Minds: Evolution For Free

After 15 seasons of profiling criminals, the veterans of the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) are back. And this time, they take on one of the biggest challenges they’ve ever faced — an intricate web of serial killers.

Rather than telling a new story in each episode, “Criminal Minds: Evolution” will break away from the original show and focus on a continuous story arc instead. The saga of the BAU taking down the UnSub serial killer network will span over ten episodes.

Coming to the cast, “Criminal Minds: Evolution” features Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, and Adam Rodriguez in major roles.

When can I watch Criminal Minds: Evolution?

For the streaming audience in the U. S., the crime drama show will land on Paramount+ on Thursday, November 24, at 12:00 AM PT/3:30 AM ET. Also, it will air on the same day on TV at 10 PM ET or 6:30 PM PT.

Furthermore, the initial Paramount+ release will include the first two episodes of “Criminal Minds: Evolution.” New episodes will make their way to the platform every Thursday.

How can I watch Criminal Minds: Evolution for free?

Although you would normally require a paid Paramount+ membership to watch “Criminal Minds: Evolution” for free, there are other workarounds. American viewers can try the following methods to watch the show for free.

Note: Viewers in other parts of the world can use a VPN to access some of the aforementioned benefits.

While the return of the popular show is sure to attract old “Criminal Minds” fans, it’s set to create new ones as well, thanks to the change in story approach this time. Are you excited about “Criminal Minds: Evolution”? Tell us in the comments below.