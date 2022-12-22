Only a handful of movies have nailed every aspect of the film down to perfection. Francis Ford Coppola created such a masterpiece in 1972. Yes, we are talking about none other than the legendary film The Godfather. This year the movie completed its 50th anniversary. But even after 50 long years, its popularity refuses to go down.

Speaking of its immense popularity, there is a big chance you must have already watched it regardless of the means. Considering it was released on the big screen in the 1970s, most of the audience watched it in theaters.

But what about the generations after that? Well, they have relied on streaming platforms to watch it online. On that note, let’s look at where to watch The Godfather online in 2023. But before that, feel free to check out our similar guide on another all-time great movie, The Shawshank Redemption.

Which platform is streaming The Godfather in 2023?

Image credit: Paramount Pictures

Over the years, the movie has been streaming on several platforms. Considering it was released 50 years ago, there is no surprise in that. Anyway, getting back to the topic, The Godfather is currently available to stream online via two streaming platforms.

Any guesses? If you guessed Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, you were correct. So if you plan to watch Al Pacino’s amazing movie in 2023, those two platforms will aid you in doing that.

The Godfather cast

One of the most beloved things about the 1972 blockbuster is its star-studded cast. The likes of Al Pacino and Marlon Brando truly did justice to their characters. But apart from them, the support cast’s acting was on point as well. Keeping that in mind, here’s a look at the cast of the movie:

Don Vito Corleone Marlon Brando Michael Corleone Al Pacino Sonny Corleone James Caan Kay Adams Diane Keaton Clemenza Richard S. Castellano Tom Hagen Robert Duvall Captain McCluskey Sterling Hayden Jack Woltz John Marley Barzini Richard Conte Sollozzo Al Lettieri

The Godfather plot

Unarguably the biggest reason why the 1972 movie turned out to be such a huge blockbuster is due to its phenomenal story. The movie’s plot follows the Corleone mafia family’s struggles in postwar New York City. Don Vito Corleone is growing old, and he wants to transfer the leadership of the family to his youngest son.

However, his youngest son, Michael Corleone, is reluctant to join the mafia business. Amidst all this chaos, a rival needs Don’s influence to help him in selling drugs. But Don Vito’s values stop him from getting lured into this offer.

The film perfectly displays how Don Vito will deal with that rival alongside convincing his youngest son to take over the family business. But there is always a chance that this rift could tear apart the Corleone family.

This concludes with our detailed guide on where to watch The Godfather online in 2023. We hope you find this guide helpful and that it will aid you in your quest to watch the classic Hollywood movie in 2023. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

