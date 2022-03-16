“DMZ” Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Making titles by adapting from comic books is a great way to create an amazing title. There are many successful movies/TV shows out there to support this point. The newest addition to this list will be DMZ. The show will be based on a graphic novel by Brian Wood by the same name.

If you are looking to find more details about the series, you have come to the right place. This article will shed light on various details about the show. Starting with the release date, it is expected to arrive online on March 17, 2022.

Although the release time of the mini-series is yet to be confirmed, we can make a calculated guess at it. Most shows are released at 12:00 AM Pacific Time/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET), regardless of the streaming service. You can expect the same for DMZ.

Wondering where to watch the 2022 limited mini-series online? Let’s discuss that in the next section of the article.

Where to watch ‘DMZ’ online?

Image credit: HBO Max

The show will stream exclusively on WarnerMedia owned streaming service, i.e., HBO Max. Once the show makes its OTT debut, you can watch it by heading to this page. However, you will need to ensure that you have an active subscription to the service. Otherwise, you won’t be able to enjoy it.

What will ‘DMZ’ be about?

Considering the inaugural season will only feature four episodes, it will most probably focus on building the storyline for future seasons. Anyway, here is the official plot synopsis of the series:

“A civil war breaks out in a futuristic America, and Manhattan becomes a demilitarized zone.”

This is it from our end for the article. Let us know your views about it in the comments section below.