Marvel is laying out back-to-back surprises for its audience. Moreover, the franchise is very strict with its confidential policies. No stars, crew members, or even the president, Kevin Feige himself, is not allowed to reveal any sensitive information about their new projects. However, the rule has been broken as the Loki Season 2 trailer gets leaked online before its official release.

Moreover, we have this brief snippet for you guys. It seems like Tom Hiddleston is going on a war in the new season. So without any further ado, let’s check it out below.

Loki Season 2 is calling out for war

The snippet starts with Loki facing a time lag after the previous season’s disaster. With a piece of creepy music in the background, the clip perfectly sets a mysterious tone for the new season. As the clip moves forward, we see several clips for the latest episodes.

Furthermore, this time Loki has teamed with his doppelganger and Agent Mobius. The clip hints at the future war that Tom and his friends have to face. With that being said, let’s shift our focus to its plot in the next section of this article.

What will Loki Season 2 be about?

The new season will continue after the first season’s events, where Loki beats the Timekeeper from the Kang dynasty. Moreover, it will now depict the consequences of altering the timeline and defying the god himself.

The new season will play a crucial role in Marvel’s upcoming phases as it will set a story for its new titles. In addition to Tom, the series will cast Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, and many others.

The new season is expected to release on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, check out our streaming guide on LOTR: The rings Of Power Episode 5.