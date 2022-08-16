Watch These 6 Shows Before They Leave HBO Max This August

Hundreds of HBO Max movies will leave the service in August 2022, just like every other month. This time, several major franchises are bidding farewell, including all of the Harry Potter films.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Fortunately, many of the best HBO Max shows and movies are still available, and new projects are set to release on a weekly basis. HBO Max, like other streaming services, rotates titles frequently. Some of them wind up elsewhere. While others simply vanish into the digital wind.

With our suggestions, you’ll have a better chance of making the most of your HBO Max subscription this month. The list of departing films includes superhero fare, supernatural horror, and a star-studded heist film. Here’s what you should watch before they leave HBO Max in August.

6 shows to watch on HBO Max before 31 August 2022

1. Harry Potter

Watching the Harry Potter films in order has been a difficult task, thanks to the convoluted corporate dealmaking between Warner Brothers and Universal Studios. Because both studios now have sibling streaming services.

The Harry Potter films have been pinging back and forth between HBO Max and Peacock, and are sometimes available on both at the same time. However, the saga is no longer available on HBO Max (while remaining on Peacock).

It will almost certainly return at some point. Unless you want to join Peacock, take advantage of this last chance to follow Harry, Hermione, and Ron’s adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, beginning with Sorcerer’s Stone.

2. Blade

If you prefer a more traditional superhero film, Blade is slightly better than the drama-tinged Joker. Blade, released in 1998, was one of the comic book adaptations that gave birth to the 2000s explosion, as this R-rated twist on the vampire with powers eschewed colorful suits and cheesy heroics for a more grounded aesthetic.

The film is extremely violent, and Wesley Snipes plays a fantastic day walker. If you’re looking for more, HBO Max also has the excellent Blade II and the, uh, not-so-excellent Blade: Trinity. Watch these shows before they leave the platform this August.

3. The Dark Knight

Christopher Nolan’s gritty take on Batman is widely regarded as one of the genre’s best superhero film series. Both The Dark Knight and its predecessor, Batman Begins, will leave HBO Max this August.

But we expect them to return at some point because they are Warner Bros. films based on DC properties. Given Nolan’s history with the studio, who knows? Take advantage of the opportunity to watch or rewatch while you can.

The Dark Knight is the culmination of his trilogy, starring the late Heath Ledger as the Joker opposite Christian Bale as Batman. With almost frightening clarity, Ledger embodies the villain’s disturbing, psychopathic malevolence. As the Joker causes mayhem and terror in Gotham City, Batman wrestles with moral quandaries.

4. Final Destination

All five Final Destination films are leaving HBO Max this month. It’s unclear whether they’ll end up on another streaming service because the IP belongs to Warner Brothers Discovery. For the time being, they’re taking the exit ramp, so binge while you can.

The first film, released in 2000, follows a group of high school students who narrowly avoid boarding a plane that crashes. They survived thanks to Alex’s (Devon Sawa’s) foresight, but Death isn’t ready to let them live any longer.

They are killed one by one in a series of strange accidents. The sequels introduce new characters who are in similar situations, as Death hunts anyone who manages to escape.

5. Underworld

Despite poor reviews and little cultural impact, the Underworld franchise has a devoted following. Fans are drawn to Kate Beckinsale’s commanding lead performance, an aesthetic of black leather and metal, propulsive action sequences, and the fantasy staple of vampires vs. werewolves.

Beckinsale’s icy tone Selene is a Lycan-hunting vampire warrior. When her human love interest (Scott Speedman) is bitten, they find themselves in the crosshairs of both sides.

Only three of the five Underworld films are currently available for streaming on HBO Max, and they will be removed soon. Because Sony owns the franchise, we suspect that the rights to some or all of them were sold to another bidder for a time.

6. Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Eleven is the kind of star-studded, old-school film that hasn’t been seen since, well, the Rat Pack’s original in 1960. It not only stars some of Hollywood’s biggest names, but it’s also a delightful, glitzy caper that’s just plain fun.

George Clooney leads the new pack as con man Danny Ocean, who gathers a team to exact revenge on a casino owner, win back his ex-wife (Julia Roberts), and, of course, get rich.

Ocean’s Eleven and its two sequels, Ocean’s Twelve and Ocean’s Thirteen, are all excellent family-friendly films. HBO Max and chill out before all three films are removed from the service.

Which of these shows are you the most disappointed about leaving HBO Max? Let us know in the comments down below.