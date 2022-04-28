“Runway 34” Release Date: Will It Be On Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Or Amazon Prime Video?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the release dates of many theatrical movies were disrupted. Ajay Devgn’s ‘Runway 34’ was among them. The film was originally expected to be released in November 2021 but was indefinitely postponed.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Fortunately, with the situation improving, many movies are opting for a release on the big screen. Devgn’s new movie will follow in the footsteps of such films. The movie is all set to make its big-screen debut on April 29, 2022.

You can watch it by heading over to your nearest theater in India. While it is good to see movies released in theaters, many like to watch their favorite titles from home. On that note, let’s discuss details about Runway 34’s OTT release date.

But before getting started, feel free to check out our similar guides on “RRR” and “KGF 2“. With that out of the way, let’s begin.

Will ‘Runway 34’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: Ajay Devgn Films

Netflix has held the crown of the best streaming platform for a long period of time. Unfortunately, it seems like the king of OTT is losing the trust of its customer. It has lost 2,00,000 customers recently and is expected to lose more. As a result, many movies no longer partner for OTT releases with the platform, including Ajay Devgn’s new movie.

Will ‘Runway 34’ be released on Disney+ Hotstar?

Ajay Devgn’s web series Rudra has been released on Disney+ Hotstar, so many might believe his new movie will also do the same. However, that is not the case, at least for now. There is no official word about Runway 34 coming to Hotstar anytime soon.

Will ‘Runway 34’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Prime Video is a juggernaut when it comes to grabbing the digital rights of Indian movies for its platform. According to a report by JanBharatTimes, Ajay Devgn’s new project will come to Amazon Prime Video. But you shouldn’t expect it to be available on OTT platforms before 4 weeks of theatrical run.

This is it from our end. Will you watch Runway 34 in theaters or wait for its OTT release? Let us know your views in the comments section below.