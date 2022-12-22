10 Anti-Christmas Movies To Give A Ferocious Twist To Your Holidays

For most of us, Christmas is the perfect time of the year for hot drinks, tasty meals, caroling, and spending time with our families. The entertainment industry also follows the same formula for making hallmark Christmas films. While most filmmakers tend to show us the warmer side of this festive season, some do not hesitate to take us to the colder side of it.

While making this list, I came across anti-Christmas movies featuring different versions of Santa Claus, from psychopaths to saviors. The surprisingly robust subcategory has a lot of epic recommendations for violent and thriller genre lovers. In addition to more violence, these films also offer excellent plotlines and incredible casts. We have gathered all the best movies from vintage to the latest collection.

10 heart-throbbing movies for Christmas 2022

10. Christmas Bloody Christmas

We all love when several malls and hotels use adorable Santa statues and toys to decorate the places. However, it will be a nightmare when these statues come to life as gut-wrenching killers. Shocking! Right? Well, Christmas Bloody Christmas follows the same storyline.

The movie shows a young woman Tori partying all night during the festive season. She encounters a rogue and dangerous Santa robot who attacks other people and tries to execute her. Moreover, Tori is battling hard for her life. If you want to watch this film home, it is available to rent from Prime Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

9. Fatman

Fatman is a black comedy action film following the story of a businessman who is struggling in his work due to lethargy, production issues, and Government interference. However, the winters have lined up different plans for him as he will now fight against a vengeful naughty kid. The 12-year-old sends dangerous assassins after him. Showcasing epic violence, the movie has an IMDb rating of 5.9.

Furthermore, the film stars Mel Gibson, Walton Goggins, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste in lead roles. You can also catch this film on Amazon Prime Videos and Vudu.

8. Anna and the Apocalypse

This is the perfect film for guys if you’re a fan of zombie genre titles like The Walking Dead, Zombieland, etc. Anna and the Apocalypse is the film where Christmas meets music and zombies. Anna will fight her way out of the zombie attack with gut-wrenching action scenes. Furthermore, it is available for online streaming on Amazon Prime Videos and Vudu.

7. Krampus

Ever wondered what happens to the naughty kids on Christmas? Does Santa come for them? Well, the answer will surprise you. Krampus is a legendary monster who is anti-Santa and punishes the bad kids. However, this nightmare comes to life in the film as the youngest member loses his Christmas spirit, which invokes the Krampus.

The mythological horror film boards an incredible cast, including Adam Scott, Toni Collette, David Koechner, Allison Tolman, Conchata Ferrell, Emjay Anthony, and many others. Moreover, you can watch it on Netflix and Vudu.

6. Black Christmas

Based on the 1974 film of the same name, Black Christmas follows the story of an escaped convict who returns to his childhood home to hide. However, it is now a sorority house, and he starts murdering the sisters. While the film does not offer a great storyline, it will definitely show blood and gore violence.

5. Better Watch Out

Better Watch Out is a Christmas-themed home invasion movie that quickly switches gear to nasty violence. This horror movie will begin the twist after thirty minutes and blow away your mind. Moreover, the film follows the story of a babysitter Ashley who goes to the Lerners to babysit a 12-year-old. However, some intruders attacks, and now Ashley will protect herself and the boy from them. Moreover, the epic film is available on Netflix, Prime Video, and Vudu.

4. Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale

Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale is undoubtedly a unique film that follows the story of a research team that accidentally unearths an ancient burial ground belonging to a horned being named Joulupukki. Moreover, it has 90% on Rotten Tomatoes and is available for rental on Amazon.

3. Violent Night

The film starring David Harbour sees him as a saviour Santa who fights group of mercenaries to protect a small family gathering for Christamas eve. Recently released film gained a lot of love from the audience for its epic action scenes and dark comedy. While the film is yet to arrive on a digital platform, you can catch it on nearby cinema halls.

2. Bad Santa

While this film does not offers a lot of violence and action, it still at second place in our list. Why? You ask. Well, the answer lies in its dialogues and their delivery. With hundreds of cuss words and excellent dark comedy, the film has taken top place. It follows the story of Willie, a disgruntled alcoholic man who thugs people by posing as Santa. The movie includes murder, shootouts, and a suicide attempt, and you can rent it on Amazon.

1. Die Hard

While Die Hard is a controversial pick for this list, many have ruled it a Christmas movie. Being a Die Hard fan, I can safely assure you that watching this film with friends during the holidays is true joy. The film follows the story of John McClain, who becomes the shining star for the civilians at a hostage situation during Christmas eve.

Taking the number one spot in the list, Die Hard is one of the most influential and hit film ever made in the history of entertainment industry. You can easily rent the film from Amazon.

That’s all we have for this article. Enjoy your holidays with these amazing movies. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.