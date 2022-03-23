“King Richard” OTT Release Date: Will It Stream On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or HBO Max?

Will Smith is a true gem, and fans love every film he stars in for various reasons. The veteran Hollywood actor did the same magic in King Richard’s 2021 film. However, at the time, the movie was only released in U.S. theaters.

Now it is coming to Indian theaters. To be precise, you will be able to watch the new Will Smith movie in theaters from March 25, 2022. But what if you want to watch it online? Is there a way for you to do it? If you are looking for answers to these questions, you have come to the right place.

This article will discuss if and when King Richard will make an OTT debut. So without any further ado, let’s get started.

Will ‘King Richard’ be released on Netflix?

Image credit: HBO Max

No, there is no word about the movie coming to the streaming giant Netflix. But if you are looking to watch something on the streaming service, we have a suggestion for you. We are sure you will love “Windfall” on Netflix.

Will ‘King Richard’ be released on Amazon Prime Video?

Like Netflix, Will Smith’s sports biography will not be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Will ‘King Richard’ be released on HBO Max?

Considering the movie has already been in theaters for over four months, it is about time it comes to streaming platforms as well. This is a piece of confirmed news that we will be doing so with the help of HBO Max on March 24, 2022, at 3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

You can watch it online on HBO Max by heading over to this page. We are sure you will love the movie and enjoy it fully.

This concludes with our guide on the movie. Have you already watched it in theaters, or were you waiting for it to come to OTT platforms? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.