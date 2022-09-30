Uzaki-Chan Wants To Hang Out Season 2 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Yes, we love to watch high-paced action battles in anime. But every once in a while, a slice of life anime cannot hurt anyone, right? In the 2022 fall anime season, Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out season 2 will be fulfilling that role for the fans.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

The anime was originally released in 2020 and received a lot of love from fans. It follows the lives of Hana Uzaki and Sakurai Shinichi. While Sakurai just wants to live a calm and peaceful life, Uzaki wants to hang out. Yep, that’s pretty much the plot of the anime.

Uzaki-chan believes her senpai has become too introverted and hence doesn’t have any friends now. It’s her life mission to change than. Keeping that in mind, fans should hope for a lot of rom-com in the second season of the anime as well.

When is Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out season 2 releasing?

Image credit: Studio ENGI

As we mentioned earlier, the slice of life anime is one of the headliners of the loaded fall anime season. Just like My Hero Academia season 6, Uzaki-chan will start airing on October 01, 2022. The rumored release time of the anime is 9:00 PM JST.

In other regions, it translates to 6:30 AM PT/9:30 AM ET/7:00 PM IST. Moreover, you can watch the anime online exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Can I watch Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out season 2 for free?

Since the anime will be releasing exclusively Crunchyroll, you cannot watch the it for free. The platform doesn’t provide a free trial as of now. If the anime comes to funimation in future then you can take advantage of its free trial to watch it for free. But as of now, there’s no way to do so.

How many episodes will be there in Uzaki-Chan Wants to Hang Out season 2?

The 2022 anime will be running for a single cour. So it will have 13 episodes in total, releasing weekly throughout the fall anime season.

Have you watch season 1 of Uzaki-chan? If not, now may be the perfect time to watch it. Also, feel free to share your thoughts on the anime’s second season in the comments section below.