7 K- Dramas To Add To Your Watchlist This October 2022

For all the right reasons, K-dramas have become an essential component of our pop cultural diet. They are addictive and cater to a wide range of tastes, including comedy, drama, mystery, and romance. Romantic titles like The Law Cafe, Once Upon A Small Town, and Love In Contract charmed their way into our hearts in September.

And fans will not be disappointed this October either. From revenge to romance, new titles based on varied genres, such as The Witch’s Game and Glitch, are sure to light up your screen this month. Here are 7 K- Dramas to add to your watchlist this October.

Best K- Dramas to watch this October.

1. Cheer Up

Cheer Up, a forthcoming teenage romance drama set on a university campus stars Han Ji-hyun from the legendary Penthouse franchise. Han plays Do Hae-yi, a brilliant and hardworking student at Yeonhee University who is forced to choose work above her studies due to her family’s financial situation.

Hae- yi’s life on campus changes when she joins the university’s nearly-defunct cheer squad for financial reasons. The rest of the squad members want to restore the squad to its former glory days. She finds community with the squad’s captain, Park Jung-woo (Why HerBae ?’s In-hyuk), and fellow rookies Jin Seon-ho (Kim Hyun-jin) and Tae Cho-Cho-Her (Jang Gyu-ri).

Cheer Up will premiere on Monday and Tuesday nights from October 3 on SBS.

2. Bad Prosecutor

D.O of EXO plays Jin Jung, a hot-headed prosecutor known for his bad manners and contempt for customary practise. Despite his bad reputation and unique techniques, he has a strong sense of justice, which makes him especially adept at combating crime and corruption.

Meanwhile, the calm and professional Shin Ah-ra (Hospital Playlist 2’s Lee Se-hee) is perplexed as to how her colleague has progressed so far as a prosecutor. Despite their differences, she keeps an eye on Jin Jung to make sure he doesn’t get himself into trouble in their quest for justice.

Bad Prosecutor is set to premiere on October 5 on KBS2 and will air on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

3. Icy Cold Romance

Icy Cold Romance is a forthcoming friends-to-lovers comedy drama starring Super Junior’s Choi Si-won. Choi plays Park Jae-hoon, a disillusioned plastic surgeon who has given up on both their job and dating. Meanwhile, Lee Da-hee portrays his closest friend of 20 years, Goo Yeo-reum, who works as an unpopular variety show producer and is determined to achieve love and success in both her career and her personal life.

Yeo-reum is forced to work on the set of Kang Chae-popular ri’s reality dating show (Love All Play’s Jo Soo-hyang). She suddenly discovers Jae-hoon performing as a cast member, and she starts to view her best friend differently.

Icy Cold Romance is set to premiere on October 5 on ENA, and will be available to stream on Viki.

4. Glitch

Glitch, a Netflix original film follows Hong Ji-hyo (Vincenzo’s Jeon Yeo-been), a young lady who joins a society of UFO watchers out of desperation when her boyfriend unexpectedly disappears. Ji-hyo, with the help of the eccentric Heo Bo-ra (aka Nana), becomes entangled in a mystery conspiracy that threatens to transform her entire worldview. Written by Gin Han-sae, Glitch will be director Roh Deok.

Glitch will premiere on Netflix on October 7.

5. Yonder

Yonder is an adaptation of Kim Jang-novel hwan’s Goodbye, Yonder. Shin Ha-kyun (Beyond Evil) plays Jae-hyun, a man who is overwhelmed with grief after the loss of his wife, Yi-hu (Han Ji-min), from cancer in this future sci-fi drama set in the 2040s.

He receives an unusual email one day encouraging him to leave his physical body behind and live with his wife. He accepts the offer, unable to overcome his grief, and joins a strange new realm where the couple can live together forever. However, Jae-hyun eventually begins to doubt whether eternal life is actually what he seeks.

Yonder will premiere on October 14 via TVING.

6. The Queen’s Umbrella

Fans of Juvenile Justice may look forward to The Queen’s Umbrella in March (also known as Shuroop). It stars Kim Hye-so as the powerful and caring Queen Im Hwa-ryung, who tries to guide her sons to become respectable royal princes.

Idol actors Chani of SF9 and Yoo Seon-ho will play Princes Eui Sang and Gye Sung, two of the palace’s five troublemaker princes, respectively, with their other brothers played by Moon Sang-min (My Name), Yoon Sang-hyun, and Kim Min-ki (The King of Tears, Lee Bang-won). Rain will apparently play an unnamed part in The Queen’s Umbrella.

The Queen’s Umbrella will premiere on tvN on October 15, and will air on Saturday and Sunday nights.

7. One Hundred Won Butler

One Hundred Won Butler stars Lee Hye-ri (My Roommate is a Gumiho, Reply 1988) as funeral director Baek Dong-ju, who utilises her capacity to communicate with the dead to help the dead fulfil their ultimate wishes.

She hires Butler Kim (Lee Jun-young), the lone worker of a daily errand business, to assist her with her responsibilities for a fee of 100 won per job. Butler Kim becomes more and more engrossed in Dong-peculiar ju’s enterprise, which crosses the boundaries of life and death, as he completes pointless tasks for his deceased clientele.

One Hundred Won Butler will premiere every Wednesday and Thursday on MBC from October 19.

Which of the above mentioned K-Dramas are you the most excited about? Let us know in the comments down below.