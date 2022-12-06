TVF Pitchers Season 2 Release Date & Time: Will It be Released On Zee5, Hotstar, Or Prime Video?

The craze for Indian web series is reaching new heights day by day. Moreover, the hype for the titles from The Viral Fever is unmatchable. The entertainment giant is famous for presenting sensible problems creatively. Many web series like Kota Factory, Aspirants, and Tripplings are examples of their masterpieces. Furthermore, one of their gem Pitchers is returning for a second season.

The series premiered in 2015 and was a massive hit at the time. Moreover, it follows the story of an entrepreneur who starts his new venture with old companions. It has been an inspiring season for many business heads and college students out there. However, we were all left waiting for more than seven years for its second season. Now that the wait is finally over let’s discuss its release date and time down below.

When to watch TVF Pitchers season 2?

Image Credit: TVF

After a long and agonizing wait of almost seven years, the new season is all set to arrive on Christmas 2022, i.e., December 25, 2022. As for its release time, it will arrive at 12 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). With that being said, let’s shed some light on its streaming platform in the next section of this article.

Where to watch TVF Pitchers season 2?

7 years, 3 months and 5 days baad, they are finally back! 🥺#PitchersOnZEE5 pic.twitter.com/EcbrGBocJ4 — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) December 5, 2022

The new season will stream on Zee5 from the above-mentioned release date. Moreover, the OTT giant is famous for releasing many new and intriguing series on its platform. If you want to catch more entertaining titles on their platform, then head over to this page.

That’s all we have for this article. Are you excited about the new season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.