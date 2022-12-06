Facebook Twitter Instagram
The Game Awards 2022: Nominees & Winners

Catch the show live on Thursday, December 8th at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET.

The annual award show is the year’s most anticipated gaming event, with over 30 award categories and surprise reveals. This past year has been filled with outstanding games, and there are many more highly anticipated games coming out next year. So let’s take a look at the nominees and winners for this year’s The Game Awards 2022.

Over the years, the Game Awards have been packed with new game reveals, performances, guest appearances, and several awards. This year the show will be significantly shorter to make it more streamlined, but viewers can still expect a lot of new game reveals.

Viewers can catch the Game Awards 2022 live here on December 8th, 2022. Other than that, let’s take a look at the 2022 Game Awards nominations. We have also highlighted our predictions for the winner of each category. Let us know your predictions in the comment section below.

We will update the article as soon as the official winners are announced.

The Game Awards 2022 Nominees

Game of the Year

game-of-the-year-award-2022

Winner: TBA

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Elden Ring (Prediction)
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West 
  • Stray 
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 

Best Game Direction 

Winner: TBA

  • Elden Ring 
  • God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Immortality 
  • Stray 

Best Art Direction

Winner: TBA

  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Scorn 
  • Stray (Prediction)

Best Narrative 

Winner: TBA

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem 
  • Elden Ring
  • God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)
  • Horizon Forbidden West 
  • Immortality 

Best Performance

Winner: TBA

  • Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
  • Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem (Prediction)
  • Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
  • Manon Gage, Immortality
  • Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Best Action Game

Winner: TBA

  • Bayonetta 3
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 
  • Neon White 
  • Sifu (Prediction)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge 

Best Action/Adventure Game

Winner: TBA

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem 
  • God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)
  • Horizon Forbidden West 
  • Stray 
  • Tunic 

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner: TBA

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 
  • MultiVersus (Prediction)
  • Overwatch 2 
  • Splatoon 3
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Mobile Game

Winner: TBA

  • Apex Legends Mobile (Prediction)
  • Diablo Immortal 
  • Genshin Impact 
  • Marvel Snap
  • Tower of Fantasy

Best Sports/Racing Game

Winner: TBA

  • F1 22 
  • FIFA 23 
  • NBA 2K23
  • Gran Turismo 7
  • OlliOlli World (Prediction)

Best Role-Playing Game

Winner: TBA

  • Elden Ring (Prediction)
  • Live a Live
  • Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  • Triangle Strategy
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 

Best Adaptation

Winner: TBA

  • Arcane: League of Legends (Prediction)
  • Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 
  • The Cuphead Show! 
  • Sonic the Hedgehog 2
  • Uncharted 

Best Ongoing Game 

Winner: TBA

  • Apex Legends 
  • Destiny 2 
  • Final Fantasy XIV (Prediction)
  • Fortnite
  • Genshin Impact 

Best Fighting Game

Winner: TBA

  • DNF Duel 
  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R 
  • The King of Fighters XV
  • MultiVersus (Prediction)
  • Sifu

Best Family Game

Winner: TBA

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land 
  • Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Prediction)
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 
  • Nintendo Switch Sports 
  • Splatoon 3 

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Winner: TBA

  • Dune: Spice Wars 
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Prediction)
  • Total War: Warhammer III 
  • Two Point Campus 
  • Victoria 3 

Best VR/AR Game

Winner: TBA

  • After The Fall
  • Among Us VR
  • Bonelab (Prediction)
  • Moss Book II
  • Red Matter II

Best Esports Game

Winner: TBA

  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Dota 2
  • League Of Legends
  • Rocket League
  • Valorant (Prediction)

Most Anticipated Game

Winner: TBA

  • Final Fantasy XVI 
  • Hogwarts Legacy (Prediction)
  • Resident Evil 4 
  • Starfield
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Indie Game

Winner: TBA

  • Cult of the Lamb 
  • Neon White 
  • Sifu (Prediction)
  • Stray 
  • Tunic 

Best Debut Indie Game

Winner: TBA

  • Neon White 
  • Norco 
  • Stray (Prediction)
  • Tunic 
  • Vampire Survivors

Best Score and Music 

Winner: TBA

  • Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring (Prediction)
  • Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
  • Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
  • Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Winner: TBA

  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 
  • Elden Ring 
  • God of War Ragnarök 
  • Gran Turismo 7 
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Prediction)

Games For Impact

Winner: TBA

  • A Memoir Blue
  • As Dusk Falls
  • Citizen Sleeper
  • Endling-Extinction Is Forever
  • Hindsight
  • I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Best Community Support

Winner: TBA

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky

Innovation In Accessibility

Winner: TBA

  • As Dusk Falls
  • God of War Ragnarök
  • Return To Monkey Island
  • The Last of Us Part 1
  • The Quarry

Content Creator Of The Year

Winner: TBA

  • Karl Jacobs
  • Ludwig
  • Nibellion
  • Nobru
  • QTCinderella

Best Esports Athlete

Winner: TBA

  • Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
  • Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (FaZe Clan. CS:GO)
  • Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostilev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Jacob “YAY” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

Winner: TBA

  • DarkZero Esports, Apex Legends
  • FaZe Clan, CS:GO
  • Gen.G, League of Legends
  • LA Thieves Call of Duty
  • LOUD, Valorant

Best Esports Event

Winner: TBA

  • Evo 2022
  • League of Legends World Championship 2022
  • PGL Major Antwerp 2022
  • Mid-Season Invitational 2022
  • Valorant Champions 2022

Best Esports Coach

Winner: TBA

  • Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
  • Erik “d00mbr0s” Sabdgreen (FPX, Valorant)
  • Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
  • Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

Which game do you think should win the Game of the Year 2022? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Nalin Rawat

Nalin is a big fan of movies, comics, games, and awesome new gadgets. He has been writing about technology and gaming since college. In his free time, he plays FPS games and explores virtual reality. Reach out to him at @NalinRawat
