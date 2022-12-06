The Game Awards 2022: Nominees & Winners

The annual award show is the year’s most anticipated gaming event, with over 30 award categories and surprise reveals. This past year has been filled with outstanding games, and there are many more highly anticipated games coming out next year. So let’s take a look at the nominees and winners for this year’s The Game Awards 2022.
Over the years, the Game Awards have been packed with new game reveals, performances, guest appearances, and several awards. This year the show will be significantly shorter to make it more streamlined, but viewers can still expect a lot of new game reveals.
Viewers can catch the Game Awards 2022 live here on December 8th, 2022. Other than that, let’s take a look at the 2022 Game Awards nominations. We have also highlighted our predictions for the winner of each category. Let us know your predictions in the comment section below.
We will update the article as soon as the official winners are announced.
The Game Awards 2022 Nominees
Game of the Year
Winner: TBA
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring (Prediction)
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Game Direction
Winner: TBA
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
- Stray
Best Art Direction
Winner: TBA
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Scorn
- Stray (Prediction)
Best Narrative
Winner: TBA
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Immortality
Best Performance
Winner: TBA
- Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West
- Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem (Prediction)
- Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök
- Manon Gage, Immortality
- Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök
Best Action Game
Winner: TBA
- Bayonetta 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Neon White
- Sifu (Prediction)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Action/Adventure Game
Winner: TBA
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Multiplayer Game
Winner: TBA
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- MultiVersus (Prediction)
- Overwatch 2
- Splatoon 3
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
Best Mobile Game
Winner: TBA
- Apex Legends Mobile (Prediction)
- Diablo Immortal
- Genshin Impact
- Marvel Snap
- Tower of Fantasy
Best Sports/Racing Game
Winner: TBA
- F1 22
- FIFA 23
- NBA 2K23
- Gran Turismo 7
- OlliOlli World (Prediction)
Best Role-Playing Game
Winner: TBA
- Elden Ring (Prediction)
- Live a Live
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Triangle Strategy
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Adaptation
Winner: TBA
- Arcane: League of Legends (Prediction)
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- The Cuphead Show!
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Uncharted
Best Ongoing Game
Winner: TBA
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV (Prediction)
- Fortnite
- Genshin Impact
Best Fighting Game
Winner: TBA
- DNF Duel
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- The King of Fighters XV
- MultiVersus (Prediction)
- Sifu
Best Family Game
Winner: TBA
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Prediction)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Splatoon 3
Best Sim/Strategy Game
Winner: TBA
- Dune: Spice Wars
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Prediction)
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Two Point Campus
- Victoria 3
Best VR/AR Game
Winner: TBA
- After The Fall
- Among Us VR
- Bonelab (Prediction)
- Moss Book II
- Red Matter II
Best Esports Game
Winner: TBA
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Dota 2
- League Of Legends
- Rocket League
- Valorant (Prediction)
Most Anticipated Game
Winner: TBA
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hogwarts Legacy (Prediction)
- Resident Evil 4
- Starfield
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Indie Game
Winner: TBA
- Cult of the Lamb
- Neon White
- Sifu (Prediction)
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Debut Indie Game
Winner: TBA
- Neon White
- Norco
- Stray (Prediction)
- Tunic
- Vampire Survivors
Best Score and Music
Winner: TBA
- Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring (Prediction)
- Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök
- Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger
- Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Best Audio Design
Winner: TBA
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
- Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök
- Gran Turismo 7
- Horizon Forbidden West (Prediction)
Games For Impact
Winner: TBA
- A Memoir Blue
- As Dusk Falls
- Citizen Sleeper
- Endling-Extinction Is Forever
- Hindsight
- I Was A Teenage Exocolonist
Best Community Support
Winner: TBA
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Innovation In Accessibility
Winner: TBA
- As Dusk Falls
- God of War Ragnarök
- Return To Monkey Island
- The Last of Us Part 1
- The Quarry
Content Creator Of The Year
Winner: TBA
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
Best Esports Athlete
Winner: TBA
- Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (FaZe Clan. CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostilev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Jacob “YAY” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Team
Winner: TBA
- DarkZero Esports, Apex Legends
- FaZe Clan, CS:GO
- Gen.G, League of Legends
- LA Thieves Call of Duty
- LOUD, Valorant
Best Esports Event
Winner: TBA
- Evo 2022
- League of Legends World Championship 2022
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022
- Mid-Season Invitational 2022
- Valorant Champions 2022
Best Esports Coach
Winner: TBA
- Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)
- Erik “d00mbr0s” Sabdgreen (FPX, Valorant)
- Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)
