The Game Awards 2022: Nominees & Winners

The annual award show is the year’s most anticipated gaming event, with over 30 award categories and surprise reveals. This past year has been filled with outstanding games, and there are many more highly anticipated games coming out next year. So let’s take a look at the nominees and winners for this year’s The Game Awards 2022.

Over the years, the Game Awards have been packed with new game reveals, performances, guest appearances, and several awards. This year the show will be significantly shorter to make it more streamlined, but viewers can still expect a lot of new game reveals.

Viewers can catch the Game Awards 2022 live here on December 8th, 2022. Other than that, let’s take a look at the 2022 Game Awards nominations. We have also highlighted our predictions for the winner of each category. Let us know your predictions in the comment section below.

We will update the article as soon as the official winners are announced.

The Game Awards 2022 Nominees

Game of the Year

Winner: TBA

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring (Prediction)

(Prediction) God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Game Direction

Winner: TBA

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)

(Prediction) Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Stray

Best Art Direction

Winner: TBA

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Horizon Forbidden West

Scorn

Stray (Prediction)

Best Narrative

Winner: TBA

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)

(Prediction) Horizon Forbidden West

Immortality

Best Performance

Winner: TBA

Ashly Burch, Horizon Forbidden West

Charlotte McBurney, A Plague Tale: Requiem (Prediction)

(Prediction) Christopher Judge, God of War Ragnarök

Manon Gage, Immortality

Sunny Suljic, God of War Ragnarök

Best Action Game

Winner: TBA

Bayonetta 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Neon White

Sifu (Prediction)

(Prediction) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Action/Adventure Game

Winner: TBA

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War Ragnarök (Prediction)

(Prediction) Horizon Forbidden West

Stray

Tunic

Best Multiplayer Game

Winner: TBA

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

MultiVersus (Prediction)

(Prediction) Overwatch 2

Splatoon 3

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Best Mobile Game

Winner: TBA

Apex Legends Mobile (Prediction)

(Prediction) Diablo Immortal

Genshin Impact

Marvel Snap

Tower of Fantasy

Best Sports/Racing Game

Winner: TBA

F1 22

FIFA 23

NBA 2K23

Gran Turismo 7

OlliOlli World (Prediction)

Best Role-Playing Game

Winner: TBA

Elden Ring (Prediction)

(Prediction) Live a Live

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Triangle Strategy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Adaptation

Winner: TBA

Arcane: League of Legends (Prediction)

(Prediction) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

The Cuphead Show!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Uncharted

Best Ongoing Game

Winner: TBA

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV (Prediction)

(Prediction) Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Fighting Game

Winner: TBA

DNF Duel

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

The King of Fighters XV

MultiVersus (Prediction)

(Prediction) Sifu

Best Family Game

Winner: TBA

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Prediction)

(Prediction) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Nintendo Switch Sports

Splatoon 3

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Winner: TBA

Dune: Spice Wars

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Prediction)

(Prediction) Total War: Warhammer III

Two Point Campus

Victoria 3

Best VR/AR Game

Winner: TBA

After The Fall

Among Us VR

Bonelab (Prediction)

(Prediction) Moss Book II

Red Matter II

Best Esports Game

Winner: TBA

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League Of Legends

Rocket League

Valorant (Prediction)

Most Anticipated Game

Winner: TBA

Final Fantasy XVI

Hogwarts Legacy (Prediction)

(Prediction) Resident Evil 4

Starfield

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Indie Game

Winner: TBA

Cult of the Lamb

Neon White

Sifu (Prediction)

(Prediction) Stray

Tunic

Best Debut Indie Game

Winner: TBA

Neon White

Norco

Stray (Prediction)

(Prediction) Tunic

Vampire Survivors

Best Score and Music

Winner: TBA

Olivier Deriviere, A Plague Tale: Requiem

Tsukasa Saitoh, Elden Ring (Prediction)

(Prediction) Bear McCreary, God of War Ragnarök

Two Feathers, Metal: Hellsinger

Yasunori Mitsuda, Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Best Audio Design

Winner: TBA

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök

Gran Turismo 7

Horizon Forbidden West (Prediction)

Games For Impact

Winner: TBA

A Memoir Blue

As Dusk Falls

Citizen Sleeper

Endling-Extinction Is Forever

Hindsight

I Was A Teenage Exocolonist

Best Community Support

Winner: TBA

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Innovation In Accessibility

Winner: TBA

As Dusk Falls

God of War Ragnarök

Return To Monkey Island

The Last of Us Part 1

The Quarry

Content Creator Of The Year

Winner: TBA

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

Best Esports Athlete

Winner: TBA

Jeong “Chovy” Ji-Hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (FaZe Clan. CS:GO)

Oleksandr “S1MPLE” Kostilev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Jacob “YAY” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Team

Winner: TBA

DarkZero Esports, Apex Legends

FaZe Clan, CS:GO

Gen.G, League of Legends

LA Thieves Call of Duty

LOUD, Valorant

Best Esports Event

Winner: TBA

Evo 2022

League of Legends World Championship 2022

PGL Major Antwerp 2022

Mid-Season Invitational 2022

Valorant Champions 2022

Best Esports Coach

Winner: TBA

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, Valorant)

Erik “d00mbr0s” Sabdgreen (FPX, Valorant)

Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score” Dong-bin (Gen.G, League of Legends)

