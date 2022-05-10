“Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa” Release Window Has Been Revealed

‘Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa’ is an upcoming anime spin-off of the popular original mystery crime series. Back in October, we saw the new series announcement as part of the Volume 100 project, but not much else was known about the anime until now.

Now we finally have a release window for this spin-off anime. It is set to premiere as soon as the fall of 2022, which is now just around the corner. Let’s talk more about what we know of this anime down below.

Image Credit: Weekly Shounen S

The news came from a unique source than usual. The release window was announced at the finale of another spin-off starring Toru Amuro, ending with six episodes. It gave us the fall 2022 release date, which means we will see the anime somewhere between October and December.

What is ‘Detective Conan: The Culprit Hanzawa’ about?

Image Credit: TOHO

The spin-off is based on the gag manga written and illustrated by Mayuko Kanba. It features the mysterious black silhouette used as a motive for the killer until they are revealed. While the titular character is the center of attention, expect to see Conan as a prominent background character.

As you might have guessed from that insane premise, this is not meant to be taken seriously. It is simply a fun side story with no relation to the main storyline. Moreover, the anime’s streaming rights are held by the streaming giant Netflix. So make sure to have a subscription for it by the fall of this year to enjoy this anime.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited about this quirky spin-off? Have you read the manga of it? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.