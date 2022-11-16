The Princess Diaries 3 Officially Confirmed At Disney

The Princess Diaries is based on Meg Cabot’s novels of the same name. The iconic 2001 rom-com catapulted young Anne Hathaway to fame and remains one of the genre’s most treasured cult classics. The film was every bit the perfect coming-of-age drama, telling the story of textbook awkward teen Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), who prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Her out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality is thrown out the window when she discovers she is the heir to the throne of Genovia, a small European kingdom. Mia attends an elaborate transformative princess boot camp to ensure she is worthy of her new title, which is overseen by her strict grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews). The film was an immediate hit and was renewed for the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement.

The Princess Diaries 3 movie in development

Now, nearly two decades later, a new chapter in the regal saga is in the works at Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is currently working on a script. According to sources, it will be a continuation of Hathaway’s well-loved films rather than a new reboot. The Academy Award-winning lead is not currently reported to have agreed to return. And it is not surprising given that the film is still in the script stage.

Given that Hathaway previously told ET that she wanted to work on a third installment with Andrews, it all seems very plausible. She said: “I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen.”

If the film is made, it will have a lot to contend with given the success of its predecessors. The original film grossed an incredible $165.3 million worldwide. The sequel followed closely behind, grossing an impressive $134.7 million worldwide. Let’s hope for another trip to Genovia.