Studio Display Firmware Says A New Mac Mini Is Coming

The current firmware of Apple Studio Display has a reference for a new unreleased Mac Mini. Developer Steve Troughton Smith first spotted the reference in the firmware of Studio Display. The reference says “MacMini10,1” A referenced model that has never been used by any previous models.

Apple released Studio Display at its Peek Performance event earlier this year. The Studio Display has a camera and support for Spatial Audio. The camera processing and spatial audio are possible because of the A13 Bionic chip inside the Studio Display. It is practically a dialed-down iOS device.

New Mac Mini Leaked

The rumor mill is a little unclear as to what new Macs are imminent; for what it’s worth, there is one concrete clue: the shipping Studio Display firmware references one unaccounted-for mystery machine — a new model generation of Mac mini (“Macmini10,1”). My guess: M2, not M1 Pro — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 12, 2022

As the reference is for an entirely new model name, Steve believes it is a clue for an upcoming Mac Mini model. The hardware specifications of the referenced device are still unknown.

9to5Mac has previously reported that Apple is working on two new Mac Mini models. One with the upcoming Apple M2 chip and the other with the M2 Pro chip. The Mac Mini model with an M2 chip is codenamed J473 and coming later this year. The other model with M2 Pro is codenamed J474, and it will launch sometime later, probably next year.

Apple had plans to release a high-end version of the current Mac Mini with the powerful M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. But after the launch of Mac Studio, the plans are scrapped.

Recently Apple journalist Mark Gurman said that Apple is working on two new Macs, and one of them will be the new MacBook Air. We think the other machine Apple is working on will be the Mac Mini. At least one of the new devices could land at WWDC 2022.