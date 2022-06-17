TikTok Is Testing ‘Post View History’ To Tell Who Watched Your TikToks

TikTok is a popular short video-sharing platform with over a billion users. It integrates plenty of useful features, and recent reports suggest they are testing a new one. The new feature will let users see which of their followers have viewed their video. Furthermore, the people you follow will also be able to see that you have viewed their posts.

A TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch that the new feature is currently a part of a limited test for specific users and isn’t available widely.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, was the first to spot the feature online as he shared a screenshot on his Twitter displaying the upcoming functionality. The screenshot shows what the company calls its “post view history.” The user can turn it off anytime from the settings menu. It also seems that the post view history will only be available seven days from the initial post date.

While talking to TechCrunch, the Spokesperson stated, “We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience.”

However, it’s still uncertain when TikTok will roll out this feature widely. If it does release officially, the current feature list of TikTok will be expanded even further as it allows you to see who has viewed your profile.

New feature criteria

This feature is available to users who are 16 or above and have less than 5000 followers. The feature will be presented through the eye icon in the top-right corner of your profile. Clicking on it will show you the users that have viewed your profile in the past 30 days.

Although you can only see who has viewed your profile, if you turn on this feature, you also consent to let other users see that you have seen their profile.

You will have to manually opt-in to the TikTok profile view; however, it’s still unknown whether the same will apply to the post view history. The company hasn’t confirmed if other people can tell you have viewed their video if the feature is turned on yourself (as in the profile views situation).

Many users might welcome the new addition as it can assist in keeping track of the content. For others, it may be unpleasant if they want to keep their viewing history private.