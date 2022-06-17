How To Add Funds To Your PS Account Wallet? [2022]

While there are many PS games that you can get for free on the PS Store, the good ones are never free. Meanwhile, to purchase the game that you so dearly want to play, you can either link your debit or credit card to your PSN account or redeem voucher codes.

However, if you do not want to link your debit or credit card to your PS account, which is understandable, you can add money to your PS account wallet and purchase games and DLCs with it.

Meanwhile, if you’re struggling with adding money to your PS account wallet or not sure how the process works, in this article, we’ll take you through the basic steps to add money to your PS account wallet.

How do I add money to your PS wallet on PS4 or PS5?

Before moving forward, ensure that you have an adult PS account since Sony doesn’t allow adding funds to child accounts. Suppose you have a child’s PS account. In that case, you can purchase content and services within a certain spending limit set by the family manager’s Account and can only spend via the family manager’s Wallet.

Add money to your PS wallet on your PS5

1. First, make sure you’re logged into your console with the same PS account you want to add funds to.

2. Now, go to Settings.

Find your dream job

3. In the settings menu, click on Users and Accounts.

4. Now go to Account and navigate to Payment and Subscriptions.

Image: PS5

5. Lastly, select Add Funds and choose the method to add money to your PS wallet.

Image: PS5

6. Enter the 12-digit voucher code if you have one, or click on the saved debit card and choose the amount you want to add.

Add money to your PS wallet on your PS4

1. First, you must ensure that you’re logged in to the PS account in which you wish to add money.

2. Now, go to Settings.

3. In the settings menu, click on Account Management.

4. Navigate to Account Information.

5. Now, in the account information, go to Wallet and click Add Funds.

6. Now, choose the method you wish to add money to your PS wallet and continue.

Add money to your PS wallet via a Web browser

1. Go to the PlayStation Store and log in with your PS account.

2. Now, click on your profile picture at the top right of the screen.

3. From the menu, click on redeem code if you have a 12-digit voucher code to add funds to your PS wallet.

4. Or, click on Payment Management and choose the payment method on the next screen to add money to your PS wallet.

Wrapping up

There you have it, multiple ways you can add funds to your PS account. Given all the information, while you do have the option to add funds to your Wallet from either a PC or your console, it’s much simpler to do it from the console.

Since you made the payment and bought the game you want to; further, you can instantly put the purchased game to download on your console. However, if you do not have the console with you and need to get a deal before the time runs out, you should go with the option to add money via the web browser.